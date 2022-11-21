How many people speak Afrikaans? Charlize Theron controversy explained as actress faces backlash

Charlize Theron recently came under fire for saying that her mother tongue Afrikaans is a dying language. The actress appeared on the Smartless podcast and spoke to Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about growing up in South Africa.

During the conversation, she shared that she began speaking English fluently after she moved to the US at the age of 19. Theron revealed that that it was easy for her to “drop” the South-African accent.

She further claimed that Afrikaans is not very popular and only “about 44 people” were “still speaking” the language:

“It’s definitely a dying language, it’s not a very helpful language.”

As her comments made the rounds online, Theron faced immediate criticism from social media users. The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) also called out the actress and said that her remarks were “disheartening,” “disturbing ,” and “inaccurate”:

“These comments made by Ms Theron perpetuate the persistent misconception that Afrikaans is only spoken by white ‘boere’ South Africans, which could not be farther from the truth as 60 per cent of the people that speak the language are black.”

Despite the Bombshell star’s opinion, World Data Info notes that nearly 8.4 million people worldwide speak Afrikaans as their mother tongue:

“With a share of around 14%, it is one of the most widespread language in South Africa. A total of about 8.4 million people worldwide speak Afrikaans as their mother tongue.”

According to The Independent, the Stats South Africa’s 2018 Community Survey notes that Afrikaans is the third most spoken language by household members as 12.2% of people in the country use it while speaking in their homes.

Twitter reacts to Charlize Theron’s comment on Afrikaans

Charlize Theron was slammed only for saying Afrikaans is a "dying language" (Image via Getty Images)

Charlize Theron recently landed in hot waters after saying that her mother tongue, Afrikaans, was a “dying language” which is only spoken by approximately “44 people.”

In addition to bashing her, the PanSALB also noted that Charlize Theron is held in “high regard by the country of her birth” and urged the actress to use her platform to highlight the importance of using one’s mother tongue in public:

“We implore her to pay due regard to the Constitutional imperatives that promote social cohesion and continue the commendable work of using her platform to highlight some of the critical socio-economic issues that affect the continent, including the importance of participating in public life using one’s mother tongue.”

The actress faced immediate backlash following her comments, with many taking to Twitter to denounce her claims:

Geeky Thiomargarita 🦠🗿👩‍🔬💉💉💉 @ThiomargaritaNA

My Facebook is actually a funny place right now with all the very angry Afrikaans people.



Sit haar op haar plek. So apparently Charlize Theron said that only 44 people still speak Afrikaans....either she can't count or the over 7million people who speak it are all liars.My Facebook is actually a funny place right now with all the very angry Afrikaans people.Sit haar op haar plek. So apparently Charlize Theron said that only 44 people still speak Afrikaans....either she can't count or the over 7million people who speak it are all liars. 😂😂My Facebook is actually a funny place right now with all the very angry Afrikaans people. Sit haar op haar plek.

svennas and coke 🥃 @svenmeyerrr Charlize Theron said there are 44 people speaking afrikaans but I teach Afrikaans to 92 grade 7s? Charlize Theron said there are 44 people speaking afrikaans but I teach Afrikaans to 92 grade 7s? 😭😭😭

Ansu Le grange @AnsuLegrange @CharlizeAfrica Don't make statements about Afrikaans.Before you did a simple Google search:- Just to inform you "13.5% of the population of South Africa (7 million people) being native speakers, it is the third most spoken language in the country, after Zulu and Xhosa" @CharlizeAfrica Don't make statements about Afrikaans.Before you did a simple Google search:- Just to inform you "13.5% of the population of South Africa (7 million people) being native speakers, it is the third most spoken language in the country, after Zulu and Xhosa"

Crazycatz Pumpkin Punky, Ghost&Brandy @MyCatHateYou

The statement by

We don't normally get involved but this is insulting our beloved country 🤬 we have to speak up Apologies to our friends that don't speak AfrikaansThe statement by @CharlizeAfrica that it's a dying language only 44 people in WHOLE COUNTRY still speaks it has got us very angryWe don't normally get involved but this is insulting our beloved country 🤬 we have to speak up Apologies to our friends that don't speak Afrikaans The statement by @CharlizeAfrica that it's a dying language only 44 people in WHOLE COUNTRY still speaks it has got us very angry We don't normally get involved but this is insulting our beloved country 🤬 we have to speak up

Thor 4.0 @HashThor

#Afrikaans #afrikaans44 Afrikaans is not a language, it is a cultural tradition of trust, honour and respect...which Charlize Theron apparently does not have...hence the confusion 🤣 Afrikaans is not a language, it is a cultural tradition of trust, honour and respect...which Charlize Theron apparently does not have...hence the confusion 🤣#Afrikaans #afrikaans44

The Kiffness @TheKiffness



youtu.be/aeY2KCJ0ucs I feel honoured to be one of the remaining 44 people in South Africa who still speak Afrikaans! I feel honoured to be one of the remaining 44 people in South Africa who still speak Afrikaans! 🇿🇦 🤣 youtu.be/aeY2KCJ0ucs https://t.co/Tw821M0Jgd

C-live from Randburg @clivesibbs
Me counting the number of people I know who still speak Afrikaans

Charlize Theron



Charlize Theron Me counting the number of people I know who still speak AfrikaansCharlize Theron https://t.co/Ais5e8I31f

Christopher @ChristopherMpk Lmao.



Someone changed the language demographics of South Africa for Afrikaans to 44 people, after the Charlize Theron's comments. Lmao.Someone changed the language demographics of South Africa for Afrikaans to 44 people, after the Charlize Theron's comments. https://t.co/J7ww3VGPM5

However, some netizens also came to Theron’s defense amid the backlash, writing:

Mmasebotsana🇱🇸🇿🇦 @mmasabata_ Charlize Theron has a point about Afrikaans not being a helpful language. In that we're forced to learn it in school instead of sign language. We're more likely to bump into a deaf person than an Afrikaaner speaker. Therefore, we're ignorant about sign language. Charlize Theron has a point about Afrikaans not being a helpful language. In that we're forced to learn it in school instead of sign language. We're more likely to bump into a deaf person than an Afrikaaner speaker. Therefore, we're ignorant about sign language.

Natasha Huckfield @dramadelinquent White Afrikaners that are so pressed about Charlize Theron’s comment. You conveniently forget that the language is a symbol of oppression and a crime against humanity



So julle moet almal net julle tiete kalmeer White Afrikaners that are so pressed about Charlize Theron’s comment. You conveniently forget that the language is a symbol of oppression and a crime against humanitySo julle moet almal net julle tiete kalmeer

🌍Alkebulan🪘Chronicle 📚 @KatlegoMoAfrika Charlize Theron is right about Afrikaans (Originally Dutch language) when she says it's unhelpful and it is not supposed to be called Afrikaans because it's a European language not African, worse part is that it's oppressors language who came to South Africa and took our land. Charlize Theron is right about Afrikaans (Originally Dutch language) when she says it's unhelpful and it is not supposed to be called Afrikaans because it's a European language not African, worse part is that it's oppressors language who came to South Africa and took our land.

South African actor-director Tim Theron commented on Charlize Theron’s podcast remarks on Instagram and stated:

“We’re extremely proud of Charlize and everything she has achieved… but we’re also very proud of our diversity and our amazing and beautiful official languages, of which Afrikaans is one.”

He also noted that millions of people spoke Afrikaans in their households:

“It’s not a ‘dying language’, and it’s not only spoken by 44 people. It’s spoken by millions of people, there are new songs and poems being written every day, movies made, etc.”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Charlize Theron will acknowledge the situation and respond to the backlash in the days to come.

