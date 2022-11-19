"The reason being money": Robbie Williams' decision to perform in Qatar sparks online backlash

English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams has defended his decision to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, slated to take place in Qatar, saying that it would be hypocritical of him not to go.
The country has been facing severe criticism for human rights violations, alleged abuses against migrant workers in the construction of stadiums, and discrimination against women and people from the LGBTQ community.
Netizens have criticized Robbie Williams’ decision to perform at the World Cup’s opening ceremony, with one stating that the reason behind Williams’ decision was money.
The Guardian cited Robbie Williams’ interview with an Italian newspaper Il Venerdì di Repubblica, which is reportedly scheduled to be published next month. Robbie Williams told the newspaper:
“Of course, I don’t condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But, that being said, if we’re not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known: I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen.”
He added that it would be "hypocritical" for him not to go to Qatar "because of the places that I do go to."
“Anybody leaving messages saying 'no to Qatar' are doing so on Chinese technology...You get this microscope that goes ‘OK, these are the baddies, and we need to rally against them’. I think that the hypocrisy there is that if we take that case in this place, we need to apply that unilaterally to the world.”
Robbie Williams concluded his statement by saying that if we apply that logic "unilaterally to the world," then "nobody can go anywhere."
“What we’re saying is: ‘You behave like us, or we will annex you from society. Behave like us, because we’ve got it right.’”
Netizens criticize Robbie Williams' decision to perform at the World Cup in Qatar
As soon as the 48-year-old singer voiced his thoughts, several people took to Twitter, calling his justification "hardly sophisticated." Some netizens also made fun of his statement where he said that if he doesn't "condone any abuses of human rights anywhere," then he won't even be able to perform in his own kitchen.
Singers Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa refused to perform at the World Cup 2022
Earlier this week, legendary English singer Rod Stewart said he was offered $1 million to perform at the World Cup’s opening ceremony, but he turned the offer down.
Stewart reportedly said:
"I was offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago. It's not right to go.”
English pop star Dua Lipa, too, clarified that she would not be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup and that she would cheer on her country England from afar.
As per a 2021 Guardian report, over 6500 migrant laborers from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar, working on construction projects surrounding the FIFA World Cup.