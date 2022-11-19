"The reason being money": Robbie Williams' decision to perform in Qatar sparks online backlash

English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams has defended his decision to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, slated to take place in Qatar, saying that it would be hypocritical of him not to go.

The country has been facing severe criticism for human rights violations, alleged abuses against migrant workers in the construction of stadiums, and discrimination against women and people from the LGBTQ community.

Netizens have criticized Robbie Williams’ decision to perform at the World Cup’s opening ceremony, with one stating that the reason behind Williams’ decision was money.

The Guardian cited Robbie Williams’ interview with an Italian newspaper Il Venerdì di Repubblica, which is reportedly scheduled to be published next month. Robbie Williams told the newspaper:

“Of course, I don’t condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But, that being said, if we’re not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known: I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen.”

He added that it would be "hypocritical" for him not to go to Qatar "because of the places that I do go to."

“Anybody leaving messages saying 'no to Qatar' are doing so on Chinese technology...You get this microscope that goes ‘OK, these are the baddies, and we need to rally against them’. I think that the hypocrisy there is that if we take that case in this place, we need to apply that unilaterally to the world.”

Robbie Williams concluded his statement by saying that if we apply that logic "unilaterally to the world," then "nobody can go anywhere."

“What we’re saying is: ‘You behave like us, or we will annex you from society. Behave like us, because we’ve got it right.’”

Netizens criticize Robbie Williams' decision to perform at the World Cup in Qatar

As soon as the 48-year-old singer voiced his thoughts, several people took to Twitter, calling his justification "hardly sophisticated." Some netizens also made fun of his statement where he said that if he doesn't "condone any abuses of human rights anywhere," then he won't even be able to perform in his own kitchen.

OG Ducky @OGDuckington I think Robbie Williams has gone to do something for money/relevence over decency, I've never been a fan, but along with the rest of them going to #Quatar2022 for money, they probably don't need, is ignorance, selfishness and twattage. principled people their halos dropped a mo I think Robbie Williams has gone to do something for money/relevence over decency, I've never been a fan, but along with the rest of them going to #Quatar2022 for money, they probably don't need, is ignorance, selfishness and twattage. principled people their halos dropped a mo

flaberpengu @flaberpenguOW Antonello Guerrera @antoguerrera



He tells me: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen"



repubblica.it/venerdi/2022/1… EXCLUSIVE. Robbie Williams: "It would be hypocritical of me not to go" to #Qatar He tells me: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen" EXCLUSIVE. Robbie Williams: "It would be hypocritical of me not to go" to #QatarHe tells me: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen"repubblica.it/venerdi/2022/1… robbie williams has slave labour and the death penalty for gays in his kitchen apparently twitter.com/antoguerrera/s… robbie williams has slave labour and the death penalty for gays in his kitchen apparently twitter.com/antoguerrera/s…

Richard Ham @RichardHam1956 Stephen Ball @EmeritusProfDoc Even if you agree with him two wrongs don’t make a right! twitter.com/skynews/status… Even if you agree with him two wrongs don’t make a right! twitter.com/skynews/status… Qatar and FIFA have just woken up to the fact that you cannot divorce sport and ethics. Robbie Williams justification hardly sophisticated: given other terrible things and people who I have played to it would be hypocritical not to go to Qatar?! twitter.com/EmeritusProfDo… Qatar and FIFA have just woken up to the fact that you cannot divorce sport and ethics. Robbie Williams justification hardly sophisticated: given other terrible things and people who I have played to it would be hypocritical not to go to Qatar?! twitter.com/EmeritusProfDo…

karl. @thisiskrs Antonello Guerrera @antoguerrera



He tells me: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen"



repubblica.it/venerdi/2022/1… EXCLUSIVE. Robbie Williams: "It would be hypocritical of me not to go" to #Qatar He tells me: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen" EXCLUSIVE. Robbie Williams: "It would be hypocritical of me not to go" to #QatarHe tells me: "I don't condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. But if we're not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, I wouldn't even be able to perform in my kitchen"repubblica.it/venerdi/2022/1… Robbie Williams commits human rights atrocities in his kitchen… pass it on twitter.com/antoguerrera/s… Robbie Williams commits human rights atrocities in his kitchen… pass it on twitter.com/antoguerrera/s…

Will Nett @will_nett It's taken 30 years but the plasticitisation of football has come full circle; the advent of the Premier League in 1992 to a World Cup in Qatar. Fake fans, poor conditions, censored journalists, corruption, and perhaps worst of all, Robbie Williams. They all deserve each other. It's taken 30 years but the plasticitisation of football has come full circle; the advent of the Premier League in 1992 to a World Cup in Qatar. Fake fans, poor conditions, censored journalists, corruption, and perhaps worst of all, Robbie Williams. They all deserve each other.

Colchester Richard @Dinkyuncle Can you imagine going to the World Cup in Qatar of all places, being banned from having a beer, and then being forced to listen to Robbie Williams, when sober? Can you imagine going to the World Cup in Qatar of all places, being banned from having a beer, and then being forced to listen to Robbie Williams, when sober?

Sarah @StageySarah



The rich are just never content with the huge amount they have are they? Whatever the cost! There will be a cost here. A huge cost to his reputation.



I really hope it is all worth it... @antoguerrera This is so disappointing.The rich are just never content with the huge amount they have are they? Whatever the cost! There will be a cost here. A huge cost to his reputation.I really hope it is all worth it... @antoguerrera This is so disappointing.The rich are just never content with the huge amount they have are they? Whatever the cost! There will be a cost here. A huge cost to his reputation. I really hope it is all worth it... 😔

Singers Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa refused to perform at the World Cup 2022

Earlier this week, legendary English singer Rod Stewart said he was offered $1 million to perform at the World Cup’s opening ceremony, but he turned the offer down.

Stewart reportedly said:

"I was offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago. It's not right to go.”

English pop star Dua Lipa, too, clarified that she would not be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup and that she would cheer on her country England from afar.

Dua Lipa Hungary | Fan Account @dlipahungary



“I will not be performing & nor have I been involved in any negotiation to perform. I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled it’s human rights pledges.” 📸 | @DUALIPA confirms that she won’t be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar (13/11)“I will not be performing & nor have I been involved in any negotiation to perform. I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled it’s human rights pledges.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📸 | @DUALIPA confirms that she won’t be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar (13/11)“I will not be performing & nor have I been involved in any negotiation to perform. I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled it’s human rights pledges.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yaj4DiQnlt

As per a 2021 Guardian report, over 6500 migrant laborers from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar, working on construction projects surrounding the FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes