Robbie Williams 2023 Europe Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams has announced a European tour for 2023. The former Take That member will embark on the tour on January 20 in Bologna, Italy, and will conclude it on June 24 in Oslo, Norway. In the spring, Williams will also make stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Barcelona, among other cities. The tour, which marks 25 years of Robbie Williams as a solo artist, is in support of the singer's recently released album XXV.
The UK and Ireland leg of the XXV Tour will kick off in October with two massive concerts at London's The O2.
Robbie Williams 2023 Europe Tour Tickets
General sale tickets for the XXV European tour will be available from 10:00 am CET on September 30 via William’s official website. The pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, September 28 at 9 am BST/10 am CET on the official Robbie Williams store.
Tickets for his UK tour are already on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Interested attendees can access official fan packages, early entry packages, and hot ticket packages via the website.
The early entry package includes: GA standing ticket, priority early entry before the general public for GA ticket holders, collectible tour laminate and lanyard (not available for general sale), official merchandise gift pack including a programme, collectible commemorative ticket (not available for general sale), full information emails sent in advance, on-Site Event Management & VIP Hosts, and 24/7 Customer Support on the day. This package is priced at $307.
The hot ticket package includes a premium reserved seated ticket, a collectible tour laminate, and lanyard (not available for general sale), an official merchandise gift pack including a programme, a collectible commemorative ticket (not available for general sale), full information emails sent in advance, and 24/7 Customer Support on the day. This package is priced at $358. The general tickets for Robbie Williams' concert are priced at £63 and go over £200.
Robbie Williams 2023 Tour Dates
- January 20 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
- January 23 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
- January 26 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis
- January 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
- January 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
- February 1 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
- February 5 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
- February 15 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
- February 20 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
- February 26 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxen
- February 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
- March 1 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
- March 5 – Tampere, Finland, Nokia Arena
- March 9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena
- March 10 – Kaunas, Lithuania, Zalgirio Arena
- March 12 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
- March 14 – Budapest, Hungary, Arena
- March 17 – Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle
- March 20 – Paris, France, AccorHotels Arena
- March 27 – Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena
- June 24 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena
More about Robbie Williams' new album, XXV
Robert or Robbie Williams is an English singer and songwriter who became popular as a member of the pop group Take That in the early nineties. The artist achieved commercial success after launching a solo career in 1996. Williams released his new album titled XXV on September 9, 2022. The record features his hits and fan favorites, which were re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.
XXV also features several brand-new tracks, as per the artist’s website. The new standard and deluxe editions of the album have original tracks by Robbie Williams, including Lost, Disco Symphony, More Than This, and The World And Her Mother.
The artist has received numerous awards in a variety of categories. These include 18 Brit Awards, four awards for Best British Male Artist four times, outstanding contribution to music twice, an Icon Award for his lasting impact on British culture, eight German ECHO Awards, and three MTV European Music Awards. In 2004, he was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame after being voted the Greatest Artist of the 1990s.