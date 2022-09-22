Take That Musical Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, locations and more

English boy band Take That has announced a musical tour for May 2023. The musical tour, billed as The Greatest Days, will open at Churchill Theatre in Bromley on May 5, 2023. It is being produced by Adam Kenwright and will also feature shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Woking, Sheffield, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Wolverhampton and Cheltenham.

The band released their first UK single titled Pray almost three decades ago. The theater show marks the occasion for the band and features 15 of the boy band's greatest hits. The tour’s start date will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official Take That movie Greatest Days, which stars Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Take That, in a statement, said:

"We are so thrilled that this new production now titled Greatest Days is launching next year. We had an enormous amount of fun working on the original version and can’t wait to help bring this new production to over 30 cities across the UK and Ireland from May 2023."

Take That Musical Tour 2023 Tickets

Tickets for the Greatest Day Musical Tour will be available via the band’s official website. Tickets for the Cheltenham and Wolverhampton shows will be available on September 23 and September 30 respectively. Tickets for the Sheffield and Cardiff shows will be available from October 1 and October 7 respectively. Tickets for the Newcastle show will be available from November 10. Tickets for the Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Manchester and Bromley shows will be available from October 14.

Take That Musical 2023 Tour Dates

5 to 13 May 2023: Churchill Theatre, Bromley

16 to 27 May 2023: Palace Theatre, Manchester

29 May to 3 June 2023: Theatre Royal, Newcastle

5 to 10 June 2023: New Victoria Theatre, Woking

12 to 17 June 2023: Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

27 June to 1 July 2023: Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

3 to 8 July 2023: Milton Keynes, Theatre

10 to 15 July 2023: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

17 to 22 July 2023: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

24 to 30 July 2023: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

The band will also announce additional tour dates for 2023 and 2024. The additional dates will be for concerts in Blackpool, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Southampton, Truro, Leeds, Leicester and Birmingham.

More about the Take That musical

The Greatest Days musical revolves around a group of five best friends in the early ‘90s who are obsessed with their favorite band, Take That. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with plans to see their favorite musicians perform one last time as the show promises to be the Greatest Days of their lives. The cast and creative team for the theatre show are to be revealed.

The musical is named Greatest Days after the band’s hit song Greatest Day. The show was previously titled The Band, and broke records in the UK throughout its run from 2017 to 2019. The pop boy band was formed in Manchester in 1990. The group’s current lineup consists of members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The original line-up also featured Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

