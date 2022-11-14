"Rights before checks": Fans praise Dua Lipa as artist denies World Cup performance, calls out human rights issues in Qatar

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, in a recent social media post, confirmed that she will not be performing at this year’s FIFA World Cup. She further added that she was not involved in any negotiations to perform at the opening ceremony of the event. She said she will visit Qatar when it meets the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.

Dua Lipa was reportedly addressing the allegations of abuse against migrant workers involved in the construction of stadiums and other human rights violations. She added that she will cheer on her country, England, from afar at FIFA 2022.

Read her full statement below:

Dua Lipa has denied performing at the Fifa World Cup 2022. (Image via Instagram / @dualipa)

Lipa’s stance earned her praise from her fans, with many pointing out that the artist considers human rights before cheques or money.

A @garfiieId @PopCrave This is what mindset artists should have: RIGHTS BEFORE CHECKS @PopCrave This is what mindset artists should have: RIGHTS BEFORE CHECKS

Fans praise Dua Lipa for calling out the human rights violations at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Dua Lipa’s fans hailed her decision to not perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022. According to a fan page, the singer runs a nonprofit based on bringing social awareness and amplifying voices.

lip (fan) @lipasexual Dua Lipa is the least performative celebrity you’ll ever know. she literally runs a nonprofit based entirely on bringing social awareness and magnifying voices YOU’VE NEVER EVEN HEARD FROM BEFORE. SHE DOES THIS EVERY SINGLE WEEK FOR FREE. Dua Lipa is the least performative celebrity you’ll ever know. she literally runs a nonprofit based entirely on bringing social awareness and magnifying voices YOU’VE NEVER EVEN HEARD FROM BEFORE. SHE DOES THIS EVERY SINGLE WEEK FOR FREE. https://t.co/5OJsxdSyoU

carolina (taylor's daughter) ⚡🦋 @repdeadlove dua lipa has spoken about human rights, the ban on abortion in the usa, the situation in Iran in support of women, the war in ukraine, gun control, lgtb rights, etc...so don't say she is a hypocrite, because she goes on tour to the usa or France but doesn't dare to sing in (+) dua lipa has spoken about human rights, the ban on abortion in the usa, the situation in Iran in support of women, the war in ukraine, gun control, lgtb rights, etc...so don't say she is a hypocrite, because she goes on tour to the usa or France but doesn't dare to sing in (+)

LaCarmela @carmendondellas @dlipahungary @DUALIPA Thank you for your deep commitment as a public celebrity, protecting human rights for all. @dlipahungary @DUALIPA Thank you for your deep commitment as a public celebrity, protecting human rights for all. ❤️👏👏👏👏👏

Why is Dua Lipa not performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Steve Cockburn @stevecockburn Why should FIFA act? When they awarded the World Cup to Qatar, widespread exploitation was well documented. But they no conditions or protections in place. The phrases "human rights" or "worker" never appeared in their 38 page evaluation. What followed was predictable. Why should FIFA act? When they awarded the World Cup to Qatar, widespread exploitation was well documented. But they no conditions or protections in place. The phrases "human rights" or "worker" never appeared in their 38 page evaluation. What followed was predictable. https://t.co/P9M1lgKqNc

Qatar has been in the middle of controversy since the country's bid to host the World Cup. Qatar is known for its laws criminalizing same-sex relationships. There have also been reports of abuse of migrant workers. In February 2021, The Guardian reported that more than 6,500 migrant laborers from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar. Most of them were reportedly working on construction projects surrounding the FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup organizers have come under fire for labor exploitation and human rights violations, despite reforms in Qatar, as per a recent report from an international human rights research group. The group, Equidem, recorded violations in the Gulf country between September 2020 and October 2022. The report noted that there were significant labor and human rights violations at all eight stadiums.

The 95-page report, as cited by USA Today, noted that in the past two years, migrants from Africa and Asia who worked on new stadiums suffered abuse. These included wage theft, physical assault, and inadequate nutrition at the hands of major construction firms.

The report also found violations at the stadiums that included "illegal recruitment charges, nationality-based discrimination, unpaid wages, exposure to extreme heat and other health and safety risks, overwork and workplace violence."

The report also alleged that the World Cup construction firms "actively evaded labour inspections," and created a "captive and controllable workforce amounting to forced labour.” As per the report, many workers were also exposed to COVID-19.

The World Cup organizing committee has denied the allegations, noting that the report is "littered with inaccuracies and misrepresentations" and is "an egregious attempt to undermine and damage" the committee's reputation.

BTS' Jung Kook to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup

BTS_official @bts_bighit

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!



#FIFAWorldCup 방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned! 방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/MwJ2kdNRBp

Meanwhile, BTS star Jung Kook has been announced to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. BTS Official’s Twitter page noted:

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

The youngest of the group is also said to be part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

Apart from the K-pop star, artists including Shakira, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, Kizz Daniel, and Calvin Harris, among others, are speculated to perform at the World Cup.

