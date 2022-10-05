BTS to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, Mexican media reports

K-pop group BTS is rumored to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. According to a Mexican media outlet, the group might take on the charge and inaugurate one of the biggest events of the soccer-nation with their performance.

As published on October 3, the statement read:

"It may be possible to deliver impressive news to fans of BTS in as soon as a few hours. There is word going around from several sources that [BTS] will perform during the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup in front of 60,000 people."

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place on November 20, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The first game between Qatar and Ecuador will kick-off following the ceremony.

BTS teams up with Hyundai to release a FIFA World cup song

kenterin @kenterinEN



allkpop.com/article/2022/1… #BTS rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony of the 'FIFA World Cup 2022' in Qatar #BTS rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony of the 'FIFA World Cup 2022' in Qatar allkpop.com/article/2022/1… https://t.co/uvbWQvyJEc

Although news of the group performing at the opening event of the FIFA World Cup 2022 hasn't been confirmed, the Butter crooners dropped an early surprise for their fans.

The septet is the official promoter of "The Goal of the Century," a global initiative commenced by the automotive giant, Hyundai Motors. Hyundai is the official sponsor and partner of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On September 23, the group, as the official promoter of The Goal of the Century, released a British rock version of their latest hit, Yet To Come. The song has won the hearts of everyone who has heard it.

The music video has already garnered 35 million views on YouTube. The partnership with Hyundai might also allow the K-pop act to create history by performing the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Members Jungkook and RM are speculated to collab with Pharrell Williams

Being the subject of interesting collaborations, another rumored BTS-related project has hit the internet.

It is rumored that band members Jungkook and RM will be working on a track together with Pharrell Williams. Additionally, the group is also suspected of collaborating with Lady Gaga.

In the past, the boy band has successfully partnered with several western artists to release the ultimate tracks. With the septet currently busy with their second chapter, we can expect to see them in newer roles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far