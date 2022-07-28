"This is huge": BTS World Cup song announcement sends ARMYs into a frenzy

BTS ARMY, we have the most splendid piece of you. Korea’s pride and ARMYs love, BTS, have donned their suits yet again and resumed their national duty of making their country proud.

On July 28, it was announced that Bangtan members have teamed up with Hyundai to release a World Cup anthem which is set to be released within the second half of 2022.

Bangtan members will be participating in various activities as the seven members of 'Team Century', the official ambassador team of the 'Hyundai Motors' sustainability campaign, 'Goal of the Century'.

The Hyundai Motors sustainability campaign will be done in collaboration with Aston Villa manager and former England national team captain Steve Gerrard, Korean national soccer team captain Park Jisung, UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, and renowned sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, among others.

Pop Base @PopBase BTS will reportedly release a song for the 2022 World Cup. BTS will reportedly release a song for the 2022 World Cup. 🚨 BTS will reportedly release a song for the 2022 World Cup. https://t.co/C9o43OFFtO

Naturally, ARMYs are super excited to see BTS’ compose an untitled song for this year's FIFA World Cup. Fans pointed out that the FIFA World Cup has 3.5 billion viewers and is the biggest sporting event in the world.

Bangtan will now be releasing a song collaboration during the second half of the year and this is certainly a huge moment for Bangtan and the FIFA World Cup. BTS truly paved the way.

agust d⁷ @pjmyoongii the last fifa world cup had 3.5 billion viewers… BILLION!!!! it is the biggest sports event in the world and now bts will be releasing a song collaboration for it during the 2nd half of the year… this is HUGE. bts truly paved the way. the last fifa world cup had 3.5 billion viewers… BILLION!!!! it is the biggest sports event in the world and now bts will be releasing a song collaboration for it during the 2nd half of the year… this is HUGE. bts truly paved the way.

Knowing BTS’ musical capabilities and stage charisma, ARMYs can expect a top-tier performance from BTS.

Fans are excited beyond belief for BTS “Goal of the Century” campaign

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bangtan will be collaborating with Hyundai Motors for the upcoming World Cup celebrations.

As part of this year’s FIFA World Cup celebrations, Korean brand Hyundai Motors Company launched a global campaign to promote global sustainability earlier this year.

With the announcement of BTS composing a song for FIFA 2022, fans are elated. AMRYs have taken to Twitter, expressing their excitement.

One fan in particular seems certain that BTS will take a trip to Mars next, and knowing their charisma, they will rock the stage there as well.

sabah⁷♡ @melodiouskoo bts making the world cup 2022 song? next thing you know they’re going to mars in their borarocket bts making the world cup 2022 song? next thing you know they’re going to mars in their borarocket

ARMYs are convinced that this is Bangtan's world and we are merely existing in it.

georgie⁷❀ @kkyulmin BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



hyundai.co.kr/news/CONT00000… Hyundai, a sponsor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will roll out various events as part of their "Goal of the Century" campaign. Among them, @BTS_twt will release a music collaboration project, expected to be released in the second half of the year. Hyundai, a sponsor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will roll out various events as part of their "Goal of the Century" campaign. Among them, @BTS_twt will release a music collaboration project, expected to be released in the second half of the year.hyundai.co.kr/news/CONT00000… https://t.co/3A6eMZUE7Q welcome to the bora cup this is bts' world and we're all just living in it twitter.com/charts_k/statu… welcome to the bora cup this is bts' world and we're all just living in it twitter.com/charts_k/statu…

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble The fact that BTS is making a song for the FIFA world cup 2022, this is the most iconic hiatus in history



As partners of the '2022 FIFA World Cup', 'Hyundai Motors' will be launching its 'Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge' giveaway event from July 29 through September 30.

Fans wishing to participate can visit the FIFA app and submit their own sustainability pledges. A total of 11 lucky winners will receive a trip to Qatar to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In light of the event's launch, 'Hyundai Motors' global ambassadors Bangtan will be starring in 'Goal of the Century' campaigns around the world, including the World Cup special song set to be released in the second half of this year.

The song collaboration project that Bangtan is revealed to be a part of, will be released in the second half of the year while the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially begins on November 21 and will continue till December 18.

Preyoti⁷ 🐳^Yoongis bae^ @Preyoti_1 BTS IS GONNA SING FOR WORLD CUP ARE YOU KIDDING ME BTS IS GONNA SING FOR WORLD CUP ARE YOU KIDDING ME https://t.co/JaVHXVLtq8

This news has made ARMYs wonder if Bangtan will be attending the opening ceremony for the World Cup on November 21.

Bangtan began their promotional activities for 'Hyundai Motors' in 2018 as models for the 'Hyundai Palisade'.

This will be the septet’s new music after their anniversary special comeback with Proof.

Not much has been revealed about this highly anticipated Bangtan song and fans are waiting for more details. Previously, the septet also released a song and music video in 2020 which was promoted for Hyundai's IONIQ electric vehicle line-up.

BTS sweep top spots on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard released its World Albums chart for the week ending on July 30.

Bangtan's anthology album Proof stayed strong at number 4 in its sixth consecutive week on the World Albums chart, and their 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear came in at number 15 in its 195th overall week on the chart.

For individual members, j-hope’s second solo album, Jack in the Box, made an impressive debut at number 2 on the World Albums chart, despite not having released a physical version of the album.

hope⁷ 🃏 @winnttaebear J-HOPE JACK IN THE BOX VISUALIZER IS SO COOL J-HOPE JACK IN THE BOX VISUALIZER IS SO COOL https://t.co/SWzYVDkmca

Jack In The Box also became j-hope's highest-charting entry on the Billboard 200 where it debuted at number 17 this week.

Additionally, Bangtan members will host a global concert in Busan in October to help South Korea win the bid for the 2023 Busan World Expo.

