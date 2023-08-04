5 must-watch Gal Gadot movies that aren’t Wonder Woman

There is no doubt that Gal Gadot is perfect as Wonder Woman. A superhero who is as strong as she is gentle - she is a beloved character among DC fans.

Gadot's amazing portrayal of Wonder Woman has made her almost synonymous with the character, so it is not surprising that movie lovers instantly conjure up an image of the actor in costume when they think of her. However, Wonder Woman is just one of the iconic roles played by Gal Gadot.

Very soon, she will appear in the much-talked-about spy thriller Heart of Stone. She plays the highly skilled Rachel Stone, who is charged to protect the mysterious MacGuffin and keeping it away from enemies. Fans are excited about the movie releasing on Netflix on August 11, 2023, particularly because Gadot excels in portraying tough characters and is no stranger to action scenes.

Like Rachel Stone, Gadot has played many intriguing characters throughout her career.

5 movies starring Gal Gadot outside of DC Universe that showcase her acting chops

1) Fast & Furious (2009)

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) reappear in this Justin Lin-directed movie. Despite their differences, they join forces to find the murderer who killed Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez).

The Fast & Furious franchise produced many memorable characters that fans can't get enough of, and Gisele Yashar, played by Gal Gadot, is one of them. In the movie, she appears as a liaison for Arturo Braga (John Ortiz). It is unclear where her loyalty lies at the beginning. But she gradually gains the trust of Toretto and his team. She also develops feelings for Toretto but finds a kindred spirit in Han, and they become a couple.

2) Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

This action comedy focuses on the Gaffneys - Jeff (Zach Galifianakis) and Karen (Isla Fisher), who live a pretty ordinary life. But their simple lives spiral down when they start spying on their highly accomplished neighbors, Tim (Jon Hamm) and Natalie (Gal Gadot), who they believe are spies.

It is a great pick when you want an entertaining and hilarious watch. Gal Gadot and Hamm display beautiful chemistry, as do Galifianakis and Fisher. The lead cast is spot-on in terms of charisma and comedic timing, keeping the viewer hooked until the end.

3) Triple 9 (2016)

Directed by John Hillcoat, this heist movie follows Irina (Kate Winslet) wife of a Russian gangster who forces a gang of criminals to steal documents that can help convict her husband. The cast has many well-known names like Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Woody Harrelson, and more.

Gal Gadot plays the role of Irina's sister Elena Vlaslov. Well-written and executed, the adrenaline-pumping action scenes and stellar performances are the biggest highlights of the movie.

4) Red Notice (2021)

Gal Gadot is relentless as a superhero, but she can be especially dangerous when she is on the wrong side of the law. In this movie, Gadot dons the role of Sarah Black aka The Bishop, an international criminal who is extremely hard to catch. FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) begrudgingly joins forces with an art thief named Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to arrest her.

Intelligent and resourceful, Gal Gadot is a master at work, easily outwitting her opponents. Reynolds has an excellent sense of humor, and his onscreen banter with Johnson will surely make the audience laugh out loud. If you are a fan of funny movies with action-packed stories, this one belongs on your watchlist.

5) Death on the Nile (2022)

There is no doubting Agatha Christie's ability to spin a suspenseful narrative. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, this movie is based on the book of the same name. It features a star-studded cast that includes Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Sophie Okonedo, and Letitia Wright.

In the movie, Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is vacationing with a newlywed couple and their friends and acquaintances. But there's no resting for him as an unfortunate murder takes place. Gadot plays the role of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, a wealthy heiress who has just married the love of her life, Simon Doyle (Hammer).

There is plenty of suspense, typical of a Poirot story. Beautifully shot, brilliant performances, and unexpected plot twists make this a must-watch.

Gal Gadot is a skilled actor who can captivate her audience. It becomes extremely obvious through her portrayal of Wonder Woman and all her other roles.