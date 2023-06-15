What is Ryan Reynolds’ Bedtime Stories With Ryan all about? Details explored

With many interesting projects surrounding Ryan Reynolds, he is all set to make his debut with Bedtime Stories With Ryan, which will see the Deadpool star take on the role of a universal dad-like figure who will read classic bedtime stories to the viewers over 15 episodes. This also marks Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company's launch on Fubo.

Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel was long due on Fubo. This project will mark the start of many others to come in the near future. According to the description for Bedtime Stories With Ryan,

"[Reynolds] reads new and classic bedtime stories in an attempt to soothe your mind and soul (and also his own)."

The project is directed by Vincent Peone and produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions.

"This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while": Ryan Reynolds on Bedtime Stories With Ryan

Although the idea of this show sounds quite amusing and offbeat, Reynolds has reportedly tried to make this for a long time now. In a statement announcing the show, the veteran actor said that he has been happy to create a "dream" program that would aim to make people sleep.

"We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep,...This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while. Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling."

Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, also added her take on the show, saying:

"Bedtime Stories With Ryan’ is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,...These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation."

More importantly for Reynolds, whose company is an investor in Fubo, this show will mark the future of the streaming platform, with a rebranding in process. According to Variety, "the channel is part of a multi-year partnership between Fubo and Maximum Effort that includes an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal."

Maximum Effort has already produced a handful of Ryan Reynolds' projects since its inception. This includes the critically acclaimed Free Guy and the Deadpool films. This makes Reynolds a producer in his Marvel films.

Meanwhile, Reynolds' most anticipated project in the near future, Deadpool 3, which is also bringing back Hugh Jackman's X-Man out of retirement, has been moved up after recent announcements from Marvel. The studio also pushed back multiple of its upcoming projects, including the two Avengers films due to the WGA strike.

Reynolds also recently bought Wrexham United, a football club in North Wales, in an attempt to create an underdog story. Apart from acting, he is also focusing on building and developing the club, which is the subject of Welcome to Wrexham, and follows Wrexham United's journey after the takeover from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Bedtime Stories With Ryan will premiere on Fubo on June 20, 2023, and will consist of 15 episodes.

