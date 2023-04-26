"One last magical season" - Ryan Reynolds makes offer to Real Madrid legend to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds has hilariously offered former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale a chance to come out of retirement. The co-owner of non-league side Wrexham AFC wants the Welshman to play for his club when they return to League Two next season.

Wrexham AFC had a memorable National League season and gained promotion after a tough fight with Notts County. Both teams have amassed over 100 points from their 45 matches so far, but the Welsh side managed to seal the top spot with 110 points – four more than their closest rivals.

Reynolds took to Twitter this week to send an open invitation to Bale. He wants the Welshman to come out of retirement and play in League Two next season. He tweeted:

"Hey Gareth Bale, let's play golf, where I totally won't spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

Bale did not reject the offer and responded with:

Gareth Bale retired last season after a stint at Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale had the chance to rejoin Cardiff City before moving to the United States for LAFC. He was in talks with the Welsh side after Real Madrid released him, but he opted to join the MLS club as they made a better offer.

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan confirmed that they had approached Bale and told talkSPORT:

"We were very, very keen and of course it would have been a big coup for us and would have been great foraBale to play for his hometown. We tried our very best, but we failed. Everybody would be happy if Bale returned home and played in Cardiff, but unfortunately the offer was too attractive to turn down."

He added:

"He actually originally wanted to come, money wasn't the matter. We still tried to come up with a good offer for him. But finally we had to compete when there is a lot of big American advertisers. The commercial deals there were very good, the commercial deal was very good for Gareth Bale."

Bale called it quits earlier this year after the MLS season ended. He has now swapped football for golf and made his debut on the PGS Tour, finishing 18th in the first Pro-Am round.

