Deadpool 3 loses a major superhero, leaving fans heartbroken

Deadpool 3 will star several old Deadpool and X-Men franchise characters as Hugh Jackman's Logan and Stefan Kapičić's Colossus are confirmed to be returning. Another returning character was anticipated to be Zazie Beetz's Domino from Deadpool 2.

However, Beetz recently sat down for an interview with Decider and was asked about the impact of the ongoing writers' strike on Deadpool 3's production. This was when the actress shared that she will not be appearing in the movie.

"Well I’m actually not in 'Deadpool 3,' so I don’t know what they’re doing [about improvisation]. I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. I’m excited to watch it," she said

This confirmation left fans disappointed as they speculated Beetz's return as the lucky mutant Domino.

Fans are disappointed as Zazie Beetz announces her absence from Deadpool 3

The news about Zazie Beetz not being part of the upcoming film soon became the talk of the town. Several fans took to the comments section of Discussing Film, Culture Crave, and MCU Direct's posts to express their sadness about the same.

Considering her get-up, Zazie Beetz's Domino was very different from the comics. However, her abilities worked like a charm in the live-action setup as her sequences turned Deadpool 2 into a visual spectacle.

Everyone rumored and confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in Birthday scoop 🥳Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3 ! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. Birthday scoop 🥳Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. https://t.co/GkdCIr5ANK

Besides Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, Hugh Jackman's Logan and Stefan Kapičić's Colossus are also confirmed to return. Recently, Twitter scooper CanWeGetSomeToast (another account of MyTimetoShineHello) also stated that Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden would be seen reprising their X-Men franchise roles as Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively in Deadpool 3.

This scoop came after Halle Berry shared an image featuring her Storm hairstyle right when the Deadpool threequel began its production.

Another character confirmed to be part of the movie is Owen Wilson's Mobius from Loki. This was revealed when Ryan Reynolds replied to the Miss Minutes Twitter handle, confirming her return to the movie as well.

Following that, industry insider Jeff Sneider stated that the next Deadpool outing will showcase a massive battle between Wade Wilson and the TVA’s Mobius, Miss Minutes, and the other soldiers.

So, the Deadpool threequel already has plenty in store for us.

Why there is no need for Domino

While Zazie Beetz’s Domino is a great character, she wouldn’t have got a lot of screen time in Deadpool 3. Rumors suggest that Wolverine is supposed to have an equal role to Deadpool in the film, if not bigger. So, adding Domino into a film that’s already so stacked wouldn’t have done justice to anyone.

Her involvement could have robbed other bigger characters of their screen time as well. By the looks of it, the Deadpool threequel seems to giving a sendoff to all the OG X-Men characters. So, Domino would not have been a good fit in such a setup!

Deadpool 3 is set to release on May 3, 2024.

