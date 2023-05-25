Halle Berry's mysterious selfie fuels speculation of X-Men return

Could Halle Berry be preparing for a remarkable return as Storm in the X-Men franchise? The internet is excited as the esteemed actress recently shared a picture, triggering widespread speculation about her potential reprisal of the iconic mutant role.

While Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of Deadpool 3, which will mark the MCU's entry into the mutant-centric storyline, a handful of beloved X-Men characters have already made their mark in other MCU projects.

Evan Peters kicked off the thrilling Multiverse Saga with his portrayal of an alternate Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, setting the stage for the much-anticipated return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With rumors swirling about Marvel's ambitious plans for Avengers: Secret Wars, the studio aims to gather as many former X-Men cast members as possible, promising the most spectacular Marvel crossover event ever witnessed.

Halle Berry's cryptic post sparks excitement regarding potential X-Men comeback in the MCU

Halle Berry's captivating photo ignites hope for X-Men return in the MCU (Image via 20th Century Fox Studio)

Halle Berry, the acclaimed actress renowned for portraying Storm in multiple X-Men films, has sent social media into a frenzy with a captivating photo she recently shared on Twitter. Berry cradles her cherished cat in the image, while her mesmerizing white hair adds an intriguing element as she gazes into the camera.

While the hairstyle in the picture may not perfectly mirror her character Ororo Munroe's from the X-Men movies, the significant similarity in color has left fans wondering if Halle Berry is dropping subtle hints about reprising her powerful role as Storm.

Following the official confirmation of Hugh Jackman joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the floodgates are open for other former X-Men actors to a potentially triumphant return to their iconic mutant roles.

The Cine Geek @CineGeekNews Halle Berry leaves fans speculating for her potential return as Storm in Marvel Studios’ ‘DEADPOOL 3’ after she posted a cryptic photo on Instagram sporting her hairstyle from Fox’s ‘X-MEN’ films, with the caption “patience takes practice”!



Hugh Jackman is confirmed to return. Halle Berry leaves fans speculating for her potential return as Storm in Marvel Studios’ ‘DEADPOOL 3’ after she posted a cryptic photo on Instagram sporting her hairstyle from Fox’s ‘X-MEN’ films, with the caption “patience takes practice”!Hugh Jackman is confirmed to return. https://t.co/epUD7lK1sH

However, it's important to note that Halle Berry's recent pictures do not provide definitive confirmation of her involvement in the MCU as Storm. The actress has remained tight-lipped about her interest in returning to the franchise, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements.

Exploring Multiverse possibilities and exciting prospects

Exploring Multiverse Marvels: Exciting prospects await in Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Fox Studio)

Speculation has been running wild about Deadpool 3 venturing deep into the Multiverse, potentially revisiting other beloved Fox franchises. This film promises to surpass all previous Marvel Studios productions in terms of Multiverse exploration.

As production for Deadpool 3 is still in its early stages, the roster of past X-Men stars who might join the highly anticipated threequel remains uncertain. Considering the number of X-Men actors approached about joining the MCU since Marvel gained control over the mutants' rights, the possibilities are tantalizing.

However, Halle Berry's distinct new hairstyle sparks a glimmer of hope among fans, fueling anticipation that the mutants will finally unite with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. This highly anticipated release promises an exhilarating adventure that could reshape the mutant landscape of the MCU forever.

Poll : 0 votes