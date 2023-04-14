Every Halle Berry appearance as a superhero, ranked from worst to best

Halle Berry has made her mark in the superhero film genre by portraying various characters with unique abilities and strengths. From her role as the fierce and powerful Storm in the X-Men series to her leading role in Catwoman, Berry's performances have been praised and criticized.

Her performances have left a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike, establishing her as a prominent figure in the superhero genre. On that note, this article will look at every superhero character Halle Berry has played and rank them from worst to best based on their impact and portrayal on screen.

X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and three other Halle Berry appearance as a superhero, ranked from worst to best

5) Patience Phillips/Catwoman - Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry's daring take on the feline-inspired superhero fell short in the 2004 film adaptation (Image via Warner Bros)

Halle Berry's portrayal of Catwoman in the 2004 film of the same name is widely regarded as one of the worst superhero performances ever. The actress' performance was criticized for being over-the-top and lacking in depth, with many considering it a forgettable and disappointing performance.

Despite her previous successes in the superhero genre, Berry's portrayal of Catwoman failed to impress audiences and critics alike. The film's commercial and critical failure was primarily attributed to her underwhelming performance, which was seen as a missed opportunity to bring an iconic character to life on the big screen.

4) Ororo Munroe/Storm - X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Berry's portrayal of Storm in the third X-Men film lacked intensity and depth compared to her previous performances (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In X-Men: The Last Stand, Berry's performance as Storm was considered lackluster compared to her previous portrayals. This was partially due to the film's convoluted plot and lack of character development, which limited the impact of Berry's performance.

While she still demonstrated Storm's impressive powers and abilities, her portrayal was ultimately less memorable than in earlier X-Men films. Though X-Men: The Last Stand may not have been her strongest performance, it did not diminish the impact of her work in previous films.

3) Ororo Munroe/Storm - X-Men (2000)

Berry's first portrayal of Storm in the 2000 X-Men film established her as a formidable hero, showcasing her power and strength (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Halle Berry's portrayal of Storm in the first X-Men film was a defining moment for both the actress and the character. Her performance gave the audience a glimpse of Storm's power and strength, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with.

Despite not having the same level of complexity as her later performances, Berry's portrayal of Storm in the original X-Men film was still a standout moment in the superhero genre. Halle Berry's performance as Storm in the first X-Men film helped set the tone for the rest of the franchise.

2) Ororo Munroe/Storm - X2: X-Men United (2003)

Berry's performance in the second X-Men film was a standout, showcasing Storm's leadership abilities and intense power (Image via 20th Century Fox)

In X2: X-Men United, Halle Berry delivered a remarkable performance as Storm, surpassing her previous character portrayal. The film allowed her character to exhibit more depth and leadership skills, which Berry brought to life with intensity and power. Her portrayal of Storm was one of the most memorable performances in the film, garnering critical acclaim for her commanding presence on screen.

Berry's performance as Storm in X2: X-Men United solidified her as one of the defining actors in the superhero genre. Moreover, her portrayal of the iconic character helped establish Storm as a powerful and multi-dimensional hero, and her performance served as a highlight of the film.

1) Ororo Munroe/Storm X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Berry's return to the X-Men franchise in the 2014 film was brief but impactful, reminding audiences of her iconic portrayal of Storm (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Halle Berry's return as Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past significantly improved her performance. The actress' portrayal of Storm showcased much-needed emotional depth, with her character's journey integral to the film's overarching narrative. Aside from that, her powerful performance garnered critical acclaim, solidifying her place as one of the standout performers in the X-Men franchise.

Berry's return as Storm in the movie proved a much-needed redemption for her character portrayal. Her improved performance showcased her range as an actress and helped elevate the film's emotional stakes, making it one of the best performances of her career.

Despite her missteps as Catwoman, Halle Berry has proven herself to be a versatile and skilled actress, capable of delivering powerful performances in the superhero genre. Her portrayal of Storm in the X-Men series cemented her as a force to be reckoned with, showcasing her ability to bring depth and complexity to a character with extraordinary abilities.

As it happens, Halle Berry's dedication to her roles and unwavering commitment to her craft has made her one of the most memorable actresses in the superhero genre, leaving a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike.

