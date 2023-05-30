X-Men’s Jean, Storm, & Cyclops to also return in Deadpool 3: Rumor suggests

Deadpool 3 is supposed to be a movie about Wade Wilson and Logan, but the film already features a massive cast, as most of the characters from Deadpool 2 are said to be back. Actress Morena Baccarin previously talked about her return as Vanessa, which was later confirmed by Deadline. Along with her, the outlet also mentioned Stefan Kapicic’s comeback as Colossus.

Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are joining them as Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively. But on the side of Wolverine, there haven’t been any major reports of Logan-related characters returning in Deadpool 3… until now! The latest rumor is huge as it talks about three other legendary X-Men characters making a comeback.

Deadpool 3 will be an X-Men reunion movie

CanWeGetSomeToast @CanWeGetToast



Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in Birthday scoop 🥳Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3 ! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. Birthday scoop 🥳Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. https://t.co/GkdCIr5ANK

Twitter scooper CanWeGetSomeToast (another account of MyTimetoShineHello) recently gave out a few birthday scoops, and the biggest of them was about the return of Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden reprising their X-Men franchise roles as Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops respectively alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the Deadpool threequel.

Take it with a grain of salt, but Patrick Stewart’s return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proved that none of the old X-Men cast members are out of the question. Kevin Feige finds a lot of value in nostalgia, which was once again verified with the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return in Deadpool 3.

So, it’s entirely possible the rumor about Storm, Jean, and Cyclops’s presence in Deadpool 3 is indeed true as Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Feige, and co might be looking to make another Spider-Man: No Way Home level impact by turning Deadpool 3 into a massive X-Men crossover film, which we never got when Fox was in charge of all these characters.

Another reason why the X-Men rumor could be legit

While most of MCU’s projects are shutting down amidst the writer’s strike, DP3 just began filming with the likes of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. On May 24, Halle Berry tweeted an image of her sporting Storm’s iconic white hair out of nowhere, which led to many fans speculating that she might be back in the third Deadpool movie.

Following Berry’s tweet, we got CanWeGetSomeToast birthday scoop suggesting her return alongside James Marsden and Famke Janssen’s Scott and Jean, respectively. So, there’s surely some movement regarding the X-Men actors happening on the sets of DP 3, as it cannot be just another coincidence.

Reynolds’ upcoming Deadpool threequel could either be getting these characters ready for Avengers: Secret Wars, or it could mark their final goodbye after an MCU debut.

Everyone else involved with Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy is directing the Deadpool threequel (Image via Marvel)

Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have penned down the script of the third Deadpool outing, with Zeb Wells also joining them as a writer. Their trio replaced Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who wrote the previous draft of DP3.

The film is being produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy, while the latter is also directing it. Amongst the newest cast additions are Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, with Corrin playing the big bad villain of the film.

Deadpool 3 arrives on November 8, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes