“Request Urgent Action”: Family of Tyre Nichols files appeal with United Nations

Tyre Nichols’ family and their legal team made an urgent appeal to the United Nations to condemn his brutal death. The 29-year-old was assaulted by five Memphis cops on January 7, 2023, who pulled him over for a traffic stop for reckless driving. Three days later, Nichols succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Bodycam footage capturing the entire incident was released by the Memphis Police Department. The footage sparked massive protests in New York and Memphis.

The letter reads,

“The family of Tyre Nichols and his legal representatives are appealing to the United Nations Office of the High Commission for Human Rights to request urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”

The letter is signed by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells, Benjamin Crump, Antonio Romanucci and other family attorneys, and Judge Peter Herbert OBE, Chair of Society of Black Lawyers in the UK.

Tyre Nichols’ family urged the UN to criminally charge the officers involved in his death

Nadine White. @Nadine_Writes

to take action in securing justice for the 29-year-old, who was killed by Memphis Police officers in the US last month.



#BlackLivesMatter Excl: Tyre Nichols' family and legal team have filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations. They've asked the @UN to take action in securing justice for the 29-year-old, who was killed by Memphis Police officers in the US last month. Excl: Tyre Nichols' family and legal team have filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations. They've asked the @UN to take action in securing justice for the 29-year-old, who was killed by Memphis Police officers in the US last month. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/GOq2vuQHem

Attorney Benjamin Crump, along with international legal counsel Yetunda Asika and Jasmine Rand, requested that the United Nations condemn Tyre’s tragic demise. They also urged the organization to criminally charge the officers involved in his death. Nichols’ family attorneys stated:

“Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that Officer Preston Hemphill and all officers that participated in the incident are criminally charged.”

The statement further mentioned:

“The video evidence shows that all who were involved in Tyre’s death committed reprehensible acts that require international condemnation.”

Dakarai Turner  @Dakarai_Turner



“Urgent request” sent to



In addition to justice, they ask changes at Memphis PD and US “long pattern and practice of lethal police violence” against Blacks be addressed. NEW:“Urgent request” sent to @UN by Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys calls for action on his “torture and extrajudicial killing.”In addition to justice, they ask changes at Memphis PD and US “long pattern and practice of lethal police violence” against Blacks be addressed. NEW:“Urgent request” sent to @UN by Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys calls for action on his “torture and extrajudicial killing.”In addition to justice, they ask changes at Memphis PD and US “long pattern and practice of lethal police violence” against Blacks be addressed. https://t.co/HVOCzCbejT

The letter further stated that the US authorities have failed to properly approach the case and address the violence imparted on Tyre. It added:

“The United States of America’s failure to appropriately respond to and address police violence and extrajudicial killings of persons of African descent constitutes an abridgment of their human rights.”

UN Geneva @UNGeneva “The brutal deaths of Keenan Anderson and #TyreNichols are more reminders of the urgency to act,” says Yvonne Mokgoro, Chairperson of the UN International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice & Equality in the context of Law Enforcement. is.gd/PJpx9r “The brutal deaths of Keenan Anderson and #TyreNichols are more reminders of the urgency to act,” says Yvonne Mokgoro, Chairperson of the UN International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice & Equality in the context of Law Enforcement. is.gd/PJpx9r https://t.co/C6vKrNzt0f

Preston Hemphill, the sixth cop to be linked to the case, does not face any criminal charges. However, the other cops were fired and are criminally charged with allegedly beating Nichols to death.

The letter sent to the United Nations demands that the Memphis PD reveal the identity of the seventh officer

The Memphis Police Department has also faced allegations of “shielding” Preston Hemphill, the only Caucasian cop allegedly involved in the case. Hemphill wasn’t even initially terminated but was only placed on leave. A seventh officer, whose identity hasn’t been revealed yet, is also allegedly linked to Nichols’ demise. Jasmine Rand spoke to The Independent and said:

“So far five officers have been criminally charged for the death of Tyre Nichols. All five officers are Black. However, there is a sixth officer named Preston Hemphill who participated in the incident, tasered Tyre Nichols, and the ongoing police investigation stated that he falsified testimony and evidence in the case based on a review of video footage.”

Rand further continued that the family urged appropriate criminal charges against the sixth cop. The letter to the United Nations cited 11 particular demands. A major demand was to make the use of bodycams for law enforcement officials compulsory and mandate the immediate release of the footage in cases involving police violence and killings. Another demand was for the Memphis Police Department to reveal the identity of the seventh police officer.

Nichols’ death has created an uproar among the public, and many are asking for immediate police reforms. Several protests broke out in different parts of the country. President Biden addressed the tragic incident and said:

“What happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often. We have to do better.”

Kamulegeya Haroun @KamulegeyaHaro3 @dcexaminer It hurts to lose a loved one in circumstances like that.However,I think what's necessary is to use domestic institutions to address the injustice(s) in their country.UN condemnation can bring emotional satisfaction but can't solve domestic problems. @dcexaminer It hurts to lose a loved one in circumstances like that.However,I think what's necessary is to use domestic institutions to address the injustice(s) in their country.UN condemnation can bring emotional satisfaction but can't solve domestic problems.

The five officers face charges of second-degree murder, one charge of aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct, and one charge of official oppression. It has been discovered that several other officers, apart from the six identified, were allegedly involved in the case. The family is currently taking the next step at the UN to get justice for Nichols.

Poll : 0 votes