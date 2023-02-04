What did Preston Hemphill do? Sixth Memphis cop fired over Tyre Nichols’ death

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old African-American man, was killed when five Memphis cops brutally assaulted him at a traffic stop. The Police Department has since fired five officers. A sixth identity has now popped up and is in relation to the tragic incident that occurred on January 7.

After being connected to Tyre's fatal arrest, a sixth officer named Preston Hemphill was fired. The termination took place after an administrative investigation into the arrest was made. Hemphill allegedly violated several departmental policies during Tyre Nichols’ arrest.

Memphis police mentioned that the investigation is ongoing and that several officers are being looked into for possible violations of department policies. Preston Hemphill is yet to face any charges. Several EMTs have also been dismissed after they failed “to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr Nichols” while he was injured.

Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN @JoshuaPHilll A sixth Memphis cop has been 'relieved of duty' after the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols.



He's the one white officer, Preston Hemphill. And he's only been put on leave after massive public outcry.



The five Black cops weren't relieved of duty, they were charged with murder. A sixth Memphis cop has been 'relieved of duty' after the brutal murder of Tyre Nichols.He's the one white officer, Preston Hemphill. And he's only been put on leave after massive public outcry.The five Black cops weren't relieved of duty, they were charged with murder.

An administrative investigation found a violation of department policies in Tyre Nichols’ arrest by a sixth cop named Preston Hemphill

The fatal arrest of African-American Tyre Nichols has created a rage amongst the public. Several protests across NYC and Memphis took place after bodycam footage capturing the brutal arrest was made public. The Memphis Police Department also mentioned a thorough internal investigation into the matter.

The list of the five police officers who have already been fired received a new name. During Tyre Nichols' arrest, Preston Hemphill was discovered to have violated numerous departmental policies.

The violated policies included truthfulness, compliance with Taser regulations as well as uniform regulations, personal conduct, and inventory and processing of recovered property. Memphis PD has confirmed the same and mentioned that Hemphill has been in service since 2018.

Investigators discovered that Preston Hemphill fired a stun gun at Tyre Nichols when he tried to run away from the cops at a previous traffic stop. The incident was the 29-year-first old's altercation with police that day. Preston was captured by his bodycam chasing Tyre Nichols down the street before returning to the initial traffic stop. He was further heard saying:

“I hope they stomp his a**.”

Preston, however, was not present at the scene where the five cops beat up Tyre Nichols. It has been reported that the sixth cop is yet to face any charges. Memphis PD issued a statement that read:

“After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the incident, we determined that Officer Preston Hemphill violated multiple department policies.”

Political Doodle @PoliticalDoodle Preston Hemphill was suspended earlier this month but his name just released.

He pulled Nichols from his car forcefully while hitting him on the ground with a Taser, later stating, "I hope they stomp his a**" after Nichols escaped.

Apparently white cops are treated differently. Preston Hemphill was suspended earlier this month but his name just released.He pulled Nichols from his car forcefully while hitting him on the ground with a Taser, later stating, "I hope they stomp his a**" after Nichols escaped.Apparently white cops are treated differently. https://t.co/MYBonhUpKl

Preston Hemphill’s attorney Lee Gerald confirmed his termination and stated:

“Though we find this decision regrettable, Preston Hemphill will continue to cooperate with authorities in the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.”

He further added:

“As per departmental regulations, officer Hemphill activated his bodycam. He was never present in the second scene. He is cooperating with the officials in this investigation.”

According to Memphis police, they are investigating several officers for possible departmental policy violations. After an internal probe, five cops were fired on January 20. They have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, and Demetrius Haley. The officers were found to have used “excessive force” and failed to “render aid during Nichols’ arrest.”

The five former Memphis cops currently face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of official oppression.

AJ Nutter @L82twatmytweet @ReecieColbert Assuming things in their CBA will prevent charges against him. Why, if he was relieved from duty immediately, are they just releasing his name? @ReecieColbert Assuming things in their CBA will prevent charges against him. Why, if he was relieved from duty immediately, are they just releasing his name?

The fact that Preston's identity was not exposed earlier has caused dissatisfaction and concern among netizens.

Three EMTs have also been fired after not being able to render proper aid to Nichols when he was injured at the scene

Several emergency medical technicians have also been dismissed from their jobs in connection to Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest. The terminated EMTs have been identified as Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge. They allegedly failed “to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr Nichols.”

Memphis Police Department Lt. Michelle Whitaker, who was inside the first ambulance at the scene, was also terminated. A seventh cop, who has not yet been identified, was put on administrative leave. The department said:

“Multiple MPD officers are under investigation for departmental policy violations.”

CJakaBig @CJakaBig1 @ReecieColbert The “blue lives matter” crew is already making excuses for him. “He wasn’t at the 2nd scene, he was within his rights to deploy his taser, etc.” WRONG…He’s just as guilty as the Black cops and should be charged the same way. @ReecieColbert The “blue lives matter” crew is already making excuses for him. “He wasn’t at the 2nd scene, he was within his rights to deploy his taser, etc.” WRONG…He’s just as guilty as the Black cops and should be charged the same way.

According to Shelby County District Attorney’s Office:

“We are in the stage of our investigation where we are looking into all matters, including the actions of Officer Preston Hemphill and others who were on the scene.”

Tyre Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump issued a statement saying:

“It certainly begs that question of why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability. The Memphis Police Department owes us all answers.”

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump



Why was the white officer involved in the brutal attack of Why did it take so long for Memphis officials to reveal Ofc. Preston Hemphill's identity and that he was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago but not yet terminated or charged?Why was the white officer involved in the brutal attack of #TyreNichols shielded and protected? Why did it take so long for Memphis officials to reveal Ofc. Preston Hemphill's identity and that he was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago but not yet terminated or charged? Why was the white officer involved in the brutal attack of #TyreNichols shielded and protected?

The Memphis Police Department uploaded a post on Facebook that said Preston Hemphill had undergone at least 40 hours of mental illness training before joining the force’s Crisis Intervention Team. Law enforcement officers mentioned that the case is currently under investigation and that internal probes are still ongoing.

Poll : 0 votes