“They had beat him to a pulp”: Tyre Nichols’ mom opens up about son’s fatal injuries

29-year-old Tyre Nichols passed away after a fatal assault by five Memphis cops. On Saturday, January 7, Nichols was pulled over at a traffic stop for reckless driving, which later turned into a violent altercation. Nichols ended up with a broken neck and died due to cardiac arrest.

Tyre Nichols' mother described the heartbreaking moment she discovered her son had been beaten and severely injured. She immediately felt that Tyre was “already gone,” and that the Memphis police officers had fatally beaten him “to a pulp.” The heartbroken mother told ABC news,

“When my husband and I got to the hospital and I saw my son, he was already gone. They’d beat him to a pulp. He had bruises all over him, his head was swollen… they broke his neck.”

She went on to say that the authorities refused to tell her where Nichols was being treated following the horrific incident. Nichols’ mom told CNN on Friday that what the officers did were “acts that defy humanity.”

The horrific incident took place on January 7, during a traffic stop. A violent confrontation that later turned fatal killed 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The five Memphis cops have been identified as Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, and Justin Smith. According to Memphis PD, they have all been fired.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn, told CNN about the horrific final days of her son. She further mentioned that Memphis PD informed her that her son was only tased and pepper-sprayed during a DUI arrest. According to Tyre Nichols’ mom, the authorities did not allow the family to see him in an attempt to cover up the entire situation.

“Now that I’m actually putting things together, I believe they were trying to cover it up when they first came to my door.”

According to reports, the five police officers have admitted guilt to murder charges related to Tyre's tragic death. His mother further stated:

“No mother should have to go through this. No mother. That was my baby — he was a mama’s boy. That boy loved me to death.”

"He actually tattooed my name on his arm," his mom told Biden.



"That's what you call something special," Biden replied.



“Something happened that we can’t explain,” said Police Chief Cerelyn Davis

Wells’ attorney, Ben Crump, addressed the bodycam footage that captured the entire course of events. He mentioned that Tyre Nichols was calling his mom and crying while he was getting beaten up by the officers. Wells further mentioned that he loved her a lot and also had her name tattooed on his arm. She added,

“People don’t know what those five police officers did to our family. Where was the humanity? They beat my son like a piñata… I just feel like my son was sent here on assignment from God, and his assignment is over — it’s over — and he was sent back home.”

Memphis PD Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis expressed her concerns after watching the bodycam footage. She told the BBC,

“My reaction was shock. Something happened that we can’t explain. It was important for me to demonstrate not just to the public but to Tyre’s family that I am not going to let something like this happen.”

She said that taking swift action after viewing the footage was extremely important. According to Tyre Nichols’ mom, the five cops have “brought shame to the black community.” As has been mentioned, the five cops have surrendered to murder charges and have been terminated.

