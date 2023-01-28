WATCH: Videos show protests across Memphis and NYC in the wake of Tyre Nichols bodycam footage

After Tyre Nichols passed away following a deadly assault by five Memphis cops during a traffic stop, bodycam footage capturing the entire event was released on Friday, January 27, 2023. Mass protests broke out all across NYC and Memphis, where some even turned violent when angry protestors raged against the police brutality that Tyre Nichols had to face.

On the same night, the situation in Times Square became unstable when one of the protestors stomped on an NYPD police cruiser’s windshield. People began getting into confrontations with cops. In another case, a man jumped on a police vehicle and broke the windshield with his foot.

The bodycam footage captured African-American Tyre Nichols getting beaten up by the five Memphis cops. He succumbed to his injuries three days after the fatal assault. The five cops have since been terminated and also face murder charges.

Violent protests continued till 10 pm in Memphis and NYC after bodycam footage capturing Tyre Nichols’ deadly assault was released

Bodycam footage capturing the horrific incident was released to the public on Friday at around 6 pm local time. Soon after, a huge crowd headed towards the Mississippi River Bridge through Interstate 55. The protestors initially assembled at Martyr’s Park, but since the entry was restricted, they took to the Mississippi River Bridge.

ABC24 reported that the protests continued till 10 pm when people demanded to meet with the mayor or the police chief. They were further asked to reveal the personnel files of the five Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols’ demise.

Apart from that, people also began protesting in front of the White House soon after the release of the footage. A protestor was heard saying:

“The only way we will get justice for Tyre Nichols… to overturn this capitalist system is if we understand our power.”

The man further added:

“Racist police terror, health care, climate change, workers’ rights – all of these things are intertwined.”

Protests in Times Square turned especially violent after people began trying to damage police vehicles. They had gathered in Union Square to show support for Tyre Nichols and condemn the unfair brutality that he was subjected to.

Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, said:

“Was they peaceful when they were stomping on brother Nichols’ head when they was hitting him with that baton? Was they peaceful with Rodney King, was they peaceful with George Floyd, Eric Garner!”

Everything Georgia @GAFollowers Protest over the Tyre Nichols video have started in Atlanta. Protest over the Tyre Nichols video have started in Atlanta. https://t.co/1C5prFuZf7

Newsome continued:

“But they want us to always be peaceful. I’m not telling you to come out here and wild out but we ain’t never taking violence off the f–king table. Because that’s the language of America. I can’t stand seeing another black man screaming. I can’t stomach it.”

NYPD officers had to block some protestors from possibly trying to reach the West Side Highway. After a point, the protesters at Times Square were joined by those demonstrating at Union Square. A smaller protest also broke out inside the Grand Central terminal shortly before 6 pm, where three protesters were arrested.

The horrific bodycam footage showed how five cops fatally assaulted 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. He sustained several injuries and eventually died three days after the fatal assault. The cops were fired and also surrendered to murder charges.

