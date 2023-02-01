"My son was not messing around" - Tyre Nichols stepfather quashes rumors of son's relationship with cop's former partner

Days after five Memphis cops fatally beat up Tyre Nichols on January 7, a rumor surfaced on several social media platforms. It claimed that the 29-year-old victim was in a relationship with the former girlfriend of one of the officers, Demetrius Haley, involved in assaulting him. It further stated that the woman worked at FedEx with Tyre Nichols.

Nichols’ family however denied the rumors. His stepdad Rodney Wells explained that Tyre was not involved in any such relationship.

Tyre was an African-American man who lost his life after being assaulted by five cops at a traffic stop. While many believed that the attack was linked to racism, others thought that the cops had a personal motive behind the fatal assault. The five cops have since been fired from the department.

Tyre Nichols’ family denies rumors of his relationship with Demetrius Haley’s former partner

CBS News reported that Nichols worked at FedEx. Soon after, netizens began speculating that he was in a relationship with the former partner of one of the cops who was involved in the brutal attack. They further claimed that the woman also worked at FedEx with Nichols.

However, Tyre Nichols’ family denied the rumors. As per FOX 13, his stepdad Rodney Wells said:

“My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor.”

He further added:

“Police tried to cover it up. They [are] still trying to spread rumors about my son that are not true... To know that my son was calling out my wife’s name, and we [were] not able to hear him, to help him, was devastating.”

Wells addressed the rumor at a prayer vigil on Monday and said:

“Losing a son is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life and to stand up here every day and try to put on this face and all of that is difficult, but we have to do it. I have a wife; I have stepchildren who need my support and I’m going to give it to them.”

Johnsonvenida3 @johnsonvenida3 er vigil Mr. Nichols wasn't involved with Officer's Wives



What people are trying to figure out is why were the Officers so angry when they approached Tyre Nichols for 🛑it seemed personal & what was wrong with all of them? Tyre Nichols Stepfather Mr. Wells addresses rumors ater vigil Mr. Nichols wasn't involved with Officer's WivesWhat people are trying to figure out is why were the Officers so angry when they approached Tyre Nichols for🛑it seemed personal & what was wrong with all of them? Tyre Nichols Stepfather Mr. Wells addresses rumors at 🙏er vigil Mr. Nichols wasn't involved with Officer's WivesWhat people are trying to figure out is why were the Officers so angry when they approached Tyre Nichols for🚦🛑it seemed personal & what was wrong with all of them?

Police are yet to reveal the motive behind the deadly assault on Nichols

Newsweek reported that they could not find any substantial evidence to prove that Nichols was in a relationship with Demetrius Haley’s former partner. The news outlet also contacted Memphis PD and Nichols’ attorney Ben Crump to address the situation. However, no response has been received from either party. The family said that they are aware of the rumor, but believe it to be false.

According to John Best, the general manager of Shelby County Schools, Tyre’s stepfather told him “with a stern and firm tone” to squash the rumor since it is not true at all. He further stated:

“We can’t bring our brother back. Whatever comes out, comes out, his pops asked me to do something and I did it.”

Newsweek could not corroborate the alleged relationship between Nichols and Haley’s ex-partner, and the claim that she worked at FedEx has also not been verified.

Me @Nailtech41 Stop spreading rumors about #TyreNichols it’s pretty disgusting. Folks always fictious let gossiping. Respect his mom! Losing a child is rough enough but the violence of this loss is the utmost painful. #dobetter Stop spreading rumors about #TyreNichols it’s pretty disgusting. Folks always fictious let gossiping. Respect his mom! Losing a child is rough enough but the violence of this loss is the utmost painful. #dobetter

Despite netizens claiming racism and revenge as possible motives behind the brutal attack on Tyre Nichols, police are yet to reveal more details about the same.

Tyre succumbed to his injuries three days after the attack

29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over at a traffic stop on January 7 and was fatally beaten up by five Memphis cops. Officials claimed that he tried to resist arrest and attempted to run away. Nichols reportedly broke his neck during the brutal attack and also went into cardiac arrest. Three days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Barack Obama @BarackObama The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets. https://t.co/ITmrNNJhiT

The five cops have been identified as Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, and Tadarrius Bean. The Memphis Police Department announced the termination of the officers after the incident. They allegedly stopped Tyre Nichols for reckless driving that night.

Later, bodycam footage was released which captured the cops kicking and punching the 29-year-old. Apart from getting fired, the officers also face charges of aggravated assault and second-degree murder.

The FBI, the Department of Justice, Memphis PD, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the matter.

Poll : 0 votes