Did Tyre Nichols work at FedEx? Alleged Demetrius Haley wife claim explored 

Tyre Nichols’ death left people worldwide in shock. The 29 year old man died three days after being beaten by police officers in a traffic stop. While many continued to wonder why the brutal assault took place, some netizens believe that Nichols was having an affair with one of the police officers’ ex-wife and baby mother.

For those unversed, on the night of January 7, Tyre Nichols was returning home when he was stopped for reckless driving, according to the Memphis Police Department. As he tried to break loose from the police officers, he was eventually restrained and beaten by five cops. In a bodycam footage, he could be seen getting kicked, punched in the head, pepper strayed, tasered and getting struck multiple times with a baton. Three days later, Nichols passed away after succumbing to his injuries.

Police officers Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley were fired and are facing criminal charges that include second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Rae The Writer @WriteAsRae



No reason is acceptable but boyyy would that story be even worse. If this story is true about a baby mama working at FedEx and being the “reason” that murderer Demetrius Haley targeted #TyreNichols , I don’t think I have words to properly express my disgust.No reason is acceptable but boyyy would that story be even worse. If this story is true about a baby mama working at FedEx and being the “reason” that murderer Demetrius Haley targeted #TyreNichols, I don’t think I have words to properly express my disgust.No reason is acceptable but boyyy would that story be even worse.

Many continue to investigate the death of Tyre Nichols as they believe the circumstances had racist undertones. Now, some netizens believe that there was a personal motive behind the brutal attack on Nichols.

Netizens suspect Tyre Nichols was involved with one of the police officers’ ex-wife

CBS News confirmed that Tyre Nichols was an employee at FedEx. Netizens have speculated that he was in a relationship with police officer Demetrius Haley’s ex-wife, who also worked with Nichols at FedEx.

Twitter user @sirmaejor tweeted about the same. They stated online:

“BREAKING NEWS: I am being told that Tyre Nichols was in a relationship with and worked at a Memphis @FedEx with #MemphisPolice Demetrius Haleys’s ex-girlfriend & baby mama.”

Sir Maejor  @sirmaejor



After the beating Officer Halys took a pictures of BREAKING NEWS: I am being told that Tyre Nichols was in a relationship with and worked at a Memphis @FedEx with #MemphisPolice Demetrius Halys’s ex-girlfriend & baby mama.After the beating Officer Halys took a pictures of #TyreNichols face and sent it to his babymama. BREAKING NEWS: I am being told that Tyre Nichols was in a relationship with and worked at a Memphis @FedEx with #MemphisPolice Demetrius Halys’s ex-girlfriend & baby mama. After the beating Officer Halys took a pictures of #TyreNichols face and sent it to his babymama. https://t.co/vH8QDstOo8

Despite the internet user claiming that Nichols was in a relationship with the police officer’s ex-girlfriend, other netizens have noted that she was the cop’s ex-wife. The netizen also wrote in the tweet that Haley took pictures of Tyre Nichols and “sent it to his babymama” as Nichols leaned against a car after getting beaten up.

Lisa Campbell @LisaCampbell102 I’m being told that I did some investigating into the #TyreNicols Murder and felt something was off and I was rightI’m being told that #TyreNicols Murder was personal (which I felt) and he was sleeping with one of his murders wife “Demetrius Haley” Tyre & the Officer wife worked at FEDEX 2Gather! I did some investigating into the #TyreNicols Murder and felt something was off and I was right🎯 I’m being told that #TyreNicols Murder was personal (which I felt) and he was sleeping with one of his murders wife “Demetrius Haley” Tyre & the Officer wife worked at FEDEX 2Gather!

Twitter user @LisaCampbell102 also added to the speculation and tweeted:

“I did some investigating into the #TyreNicols Murder and felt something was off and I was right I’m being told that #TyreNicols Murder was personal (which I felt) and he was sleeping with one of his murders wife “Demetrius Haley” Tyre & the Officer wide worked at FEDEX 2Gather!”

As twitter user @pinkgworlll questioned whether the theories about Nichols being involved with Haley’s ex-wife were true, she noted that the speculations were leaving her enraged.

BLACK WOMENS LIVES MATTER❤️ @pinkgworlll What reputable source are y’all using to spread the information about Tyre Nichols and Demetrius Haley’s ex wife working at fedex and being in a relationship? Because now y’all about to piss me off What reputable source are y’all using to spread the information about Tyre Nichols and Demetrius Haley’s ex wife working at fedex and being in a relationship? Because now y’all about to piss me off

Despite it being uncertain as to whether it was Haley’s ex-wife or ex-girlfriend, netizens seem to be assured that Nichols was involved with Haley’s baby mother.

It is important to note that the speculation has not been confirmed by official sources.

Who was Tyre Nichols?

The 29 year old was a FedEx employee and the father of a four-year-old son. He would often work the second shift and return to his mother’s house approximately at 7PM every evening for his meal break.

Along with being an employee at the major corporate, he also had his own photography website where he wrote about how the camera made him look “at the world in a more creative way.”

During his funeral, he was remembered as someone who became a notable member of his Memphis community. He moved from California to Tennessee during the covid pandemic and ended up staying with his parents.

Poll : 0 votes