What was Tyre Nichols pulled over for? Chain of events explored in wake of bodycam footage video release

On Saturday, January 28, several media outlets obtained bodycam footage of the encounter between Memphis authorities and Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who died three days after allegedly sustaining injuries during his arrest by police officers.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions of physical violence. Readers' discretion is advised

In the bodycam footage of the January 7 incident, Tyre Nichols can be seen being restrained by the police officers. Nichols then appears to run away from the scene before he is tased repeatedly.

At one point, Nichols can be heard saying:

“You guys are really doing a lot right now. I’m just trying to go home."

One of the officers can be heard saying:

"You sprayed me too but luckily it didn't get into my eyes, just on my eye brow. I hope I stomp."

In separate surveillance camera footage, the officers can reportedly be seen kicking and punching Nichols as he is lying on the ground.

Avi Yemini @OzraeliAvi Unlike in the case of George Floyd…



Tyre Nichols was murdered.



And every single one of these cops needs to be held accountable.



Unlike in the case of George Floyd…Tyre Nichols was murdered.And every single one of these cops needs to be held accountable.

According to TMZ, following the altercation between officers and Tyre Nichols, the deceased said he had trouble breathing. Three days later, on January 10, Nichols died from his injuries. WREG TV reported that his family claimed he had suffered from cardiac arrest and kidney failure.

Chronology of events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols

According to a statement by the Memphis City Police Department, the five officers involved in the incident supposedly stopped Nichols due to reckless driving. The Atlantic reported that the officers were traveling in an unmarked vehicle at the time. Memphis City Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis also stated that the officers had no probable cause for the arrest.

Symphony Lyricist @symphonylyrics @JFlippo1327 Actually reports in Memphis have revealed they were waiting for him that's why this happened a block or so from his home….it was over a lady Tyre was seeing who happened to be either the wife/ex wife of one of the officers

During the traffic stop, Nichols was initially pepper-sprayed and tased during an altercation. He attempted to flee the scene while pleading with officers to stop attacking him.

Reuters reported that the second altercation began shortly afterward when the officers restrained Nichols and began attacking him using tasers and a baton. While the officers claimed that Nichols had reached for a weapon, Memphis authorities stated there is no evidence of this in the footage.

Cantstandapinko @cantstandapinko @JFlippo1327 When you run from the Police, you put them, and everyone else in danger. When they get put in danger and are not trained to deal with the emotions they will take it personal. Once the Police take it personal, it's hard to get them to stop. Emotional reactions get you in trouble

TMZ reported that while Nichols complained about shortness of breath, officers left him against the police car for 20 minutes until he fell unconscious. He was subsequently transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said of the incident:

"(These) acts that defy humanity ... a disregard for life, (the) duty of care that we're all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement."

Richcrypto @richcyrpto

All the kicks and punches weren't needed

Richcrypto @richcyrpto

All the kicks and punches weren't needed

Some police make most police look bad

On January 24, the officers involved in the incident were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.

