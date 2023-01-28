What was Tyre Nichols pulled over for? Chain of events explored in wake of bodycam footage video release

On Saturday, January 28, several media outlets obtained bodycam footage of the encounter between Memphis authorities and Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who died three days after allegedly sustaining injuries during his arrest by police officers.
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions of physical violence. Readers' discretion is advised
In the bodycam footage of the January 7 incident, Tyre Nichols can be seen being restrained by the police officers. Nichols then appears to run away from the scene before he is tased repeatedly.
At one point, Nichols can be heard saying:
“You guys are really doing a lot right now. I’m just trying to go home."
One of the officers can be heard saying:
"You sprayed me too but luckily it didn't get into my eyes, just on my eye brow. I hope I stomp."
In separate surveillance camera footage, the officers can reportedly be seen kicking and punching Nichols as he is lying on the ground.
According to TMZ, following the altercation between officers and Tyre Nichols, the deceased said he had trouble breathing. Three days later, on January 10, Nichols died from his injuries. WREG TV reported that his family claimed he had suffered from cardiac arrest and kidney failure.
Chronology of events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols
According to a statement by the Memphis City Police Department, the five officers involved in the incident supposedly stopped Nichols due to reckless driving. The Atlantic reported that the officers were traveling in an unmarked vehicle at the time. Memphis City Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis also stated that the officers had no probable cause for the arrest.
During the traffic stop, Nichols was initially pepper-sprayed and tased during an altercation. He attempted to flee the scene while pleading with officers to stop attacking him.
Reuters reported that the second altercation began shortly afterward when the officers restrained Nichols and began attacking him using tasers and a baton. While the officers claimed that Nichols had reached for a weapon, Memphis authorities stated there is no evidence of this in the footage.
TMZ reported that while Nichols complained about shortness of breath, officers left him against the police car for 20 minutes until he fell unconscious. He was subsequently transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said of the incident:
"(These) acts that defy humanity ... a disregard for life, (the) duty of care that we're all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement."
On January 24, the officers involved in the incident were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.