When will the Tyre Nichols video be released? Memphis braces itself ahead of controversial body cam footage

Nearly two weeks after Tyre Nichols' death, the Memphis community is gearing up for a potential protest as they await the release of body cam footage that captured the severe beating rendered to the victim. Nichols died after sustaining serious injuries due to excessive police force.

The video is set to be released on Friday evening, January 27, 2023, and has reportedly captured the horrific confrontation between five black police officers and Tyre Nichols, also a black man, who died three days after he was hospitalized in critical condition on January 10, 2023.

While police have remained vague on the details of the circumstances leading up to the victim’s hospitalization, the video is expected to clarify the officer's role in the victim’s death.

The Recount @therecount AG Merrick Garland urges caution ahead of the release of the "deeply disturbing" video of Tyre Nichols' arrest at the hands of Memphis police:



"Expressions of concern when people see this video, we urge that they be peaceful and nonviolent. That's what the family has urged." AG Merrick Garland urges caution ahead of the release of the "deeply disturbing" video of Tyre Nichols' arrest at the hands of Memphis police:"Expressions of concern when people see this video, we urge that they be peaceful and nonviolent. That's what the family has urged." https://t.co/NzblOQAH1y

Tyre Nichols's family describe the body cam footage as horrifying

As per the official account, on January 7, 2023, a black motorist named Tyre Nichols was pulled over on a traffic stop by five police officers who first pepper sprayed the victim following an unspecified “altercation.”

Authorities, who obscured the details, added that Nichols sustained serious injuries when officers tried to apprehend him after he attempted to flee the scene on foot. He was then hospitalized in critical condition and died three days later.

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck Tyre Nichols Mom is calling for peace when people see the video that releases later today. She says burning down cities is NOT what her family stands for! Tyre Nichols Mom is calling for peace when people see the video that releases later today. She says burning down cities is NOT what her family stands for! https://t.co/53DZTNcT4B

As Memphis awaits the release of the body cam video that captured the violent altercation between the five police officers and Tyre Nichols, the footage was reportedly viewed by his family, who described the content as horrifying to watch.

As per NBC News, Nichols's mother, RowVaughn Wells, who made it only through the first minute of the clip, asked people to protest in peace after the “horrific” video was released. She said:

"I don’t want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for."

Wells also spoke to CNN and detailed the injuries sustained by her son:

“They had beat him to a pulp. He had bruises all over him, his head was swollen like a watermelon, his neck was busting because of the swelling, they broke his neck, and my son’s nose looked like an “S”

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 The police chief of Memphis who saw the body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' murder describes what she saw as "acts that defy humanity" and a "disregard for life."



This is a much different change of pace from previous incidents of police brutality. The police chief of Memphis who saw the body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' murder describes what she saw as "acts that defy humanity" and a "disregard for life."This is a much different change of pace from previous incidents of police brutality. https://t.co/hniYJPTfIc

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, who described the officers' actions as “heinous, reckless, and inhumane,” told CNN:

"You are going to see acts that defy humanity. You're going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we are all sworn to."

As per Reuters, the hour-long video, which is expected to be released on the police department's YouTube channel, will reportedly include footage captured by police body cams, cameras mounted on dashboards of police vehicles and surveillance cameras in the area.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt BREAKING: All 5 officers charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols. BREAKING: All 5 officers charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols. https://t.co/Tl9Mtp5Hq0

The five officers accused of beating Nichols to death were each charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

