Who is Preston Hemphill? Internet calls for arrest of white officer who allegedly tasered Tyre Nichols 

As protests erupt across the United States, netizens are calling for the arrest of Preston Hemphill, a police officer who allegedly tased Tyre Nichols. The former was also believed to be the cop who was heard saying “I hope they stomp his a*s,” in the viral bodycam video of Tyre Nichols' assault.

Many are calling for the arrest of Preston Hemphill in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. The latter was thrown to the ground, kicked, pepper-sprayed and tazed by police officers who claimed to be attempting to arrest Nichols for reckless driving.

Tyre Nichols passed away on January 10, three days after his hospitalization. An independent preliminary autopsy found that Nichols “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

Twitter user @Amberisms_ was one of the first netizens to pinpoint that Preston Hemphill was allegedly behind tasing Nichols. She revealed that he was named in the affidavit. She also attached two pictures to her tweet. One of them included Hemphill standing next to another officer and posing for the camera. In another picture, a person was seen holding what seemed to be a taser. The netizen noted that the same Apple watch was worn by Hemphill in the first image and on the person’s hands in the second image.

A is for Afro @Amberisms_ This is Preston Hemphill. Detective Hemphill is named in the affidavit as having deployed his taser. He’s 26, born in July 1996. He needs to be charged accordingly for his part of contributing to Tyre Nichols being murdered. Notice the Apple Watch in both pictures..same band. This is Preston Hemphill. Detective Hemphill is named in the affidavit as having deployed his taser. He’s 26, born in July 1996. He needs to be charged accordingly for his part of contributing to Tyre Nichols being murdered. Notice the Apple Watch in both pictures..same band. https://t.co/erNmaqgrDG

Tennessee Holler, an independent news organization, also tweeted about Hemphill’s alleged involvement. They noted that he was heard saying- “I hope they stomp his a*s” in the viral assault video. The publication’s Twitter page also questioned why the officer in question was not fired, arrested and charged similar to the other Black police officers involved.

How old is Preston Hemphill?

Twitter user @sirmaejor, who reported on Tyre Nichols’ death claimed that Hemphill was 26 years old. Newsone uncovered Hemphill's name in a 2019 Open Payrolls wesbite entry, where he was recorded as a "Police Service Technician" in Memphis. A person who works under this role responds to:

“traffic control, non-critical crash investigation, and motor vehicle code and status enforcement.”

Sir Maejor  @sirmaejor



Officer Preston Hemphill was the “white” officer caught on body camera tazing Tyre Nichols and then later saying “I hope they stomp him out”



#TyreNichols #PrestonHemphill #MemphisPD #MemphisPolice This is 26 year old Memphis Police Detective Preston Hemphill.Officer Preston Hemphill was the “white” officer caught on body camera tazing Tyre Nichols and then later saying “I hope they stomp him out” This is 26 year old Memphis Police Detective Preston Hemphill. Officer Preston Hemphill was the “white” officer caught on body camera tazing Tyre Nichols and then later saying “I hope they stomp him out” #TyreNichols #PrestonHemphill #MemphisPD #MemphisPolice https://t.co/A0LWwKSn4G

It is reportedly an entry-level trainee position where aspirants train to become official police officers.

The next year, Preston Hemphill was recognized as a “police officer” for Memphis. Other personal details were not made available at the time of writing this article.

It is important to note that official sources have not confirmed that Preston Hemphill was one of the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death.

Netizens demand Preston Hemphill’s arrest

As the five Black now-former police officers are charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault amongst other charges, netizens are demanding that Hemphill be arrested as well after allegedly tasing Nichols. A few tweets read:

Paul Jackson @PaulJac32658576 @Amberisms_ PRESTON HEMPHILL tased Tyre and said stomp him. HE IS WHITE GO ARREST The Fat COWARD. @Amberisms_ PRESTON HEMPHILL tased Tyre and said stomp him. HE IS WHITE GO ARREST The Fat COWARD.

Ruami Grey @RuamiGrey @TheTNHoller @MEM_PoliceDept @MayorMemphis @SteveMulroy901 @1cjdcop When he tased Tyre, he significantly escalated the situation, and in fact that might have been the trigger that caused Tyre to run (pain from being tased), which in turn led the cops to pursue w/ the intent of punishing Tyre. So this guy needs to be held majorly accountable. @TheTNHoller @MEM_PoliceDept @MayorMemphis @SteveMulroy901 @1cjdcop When he tased Tyre, he significantly escalated the situation, and in fact that might have been the trigger that caused Tyre to run (pain from being tased), which in turn led the cops to pursue w/ the intent of punishing Tyre. So this guy needs to be held majorly accountable.

Prior to Hemphill being recognized as the alleged officer behind the tasing, Memphis Councilman JB Smiley Jr. urged the Memphis Police Department to fire the person responsible for tasing Nichols. In an official statement, Smiley Jr. said:

“The officer who tased #TyreNichols and who compelled the other officers to stomp him must be fired. We must put an end to the culture that allows excessive force and assumes it is commonplace.”

Smiley Jr. also demanded that the police officer who tased Nichols be charged alongside the other officers.

