What happened to D’Monterrio Gibson? Father and son indicted on attempted murder charges for chasing and shooting Mississippi FedEx driver

D’Monterrio Gibson, a 24-year-old FedEx driver, was allegedly accosted by a father and son on January 24, 2022, in Brookhaven. According to him, the duo chased and shot at him while he was delivering packages on the same street.

The accused father-and-son duo have been identified as Gregory Case (57) and Brandon Case (35). Accusations of racism have been noticed all over the city.

Brandon and Gregory were first arrested in February, and were released soon after by paying off the bonds. As per D’Monterrio Gibson, it took him almost 10 months to get to this stage in the case.

The duo have again been held guilty by a grand jury, with bonds issued at $500,000 each.

Brandon Case (left), Gregory Case (right), (image via #KingBygone/Twitter)

African-American FedEx driver D’Monterrio Gibson gets justice after 10 months

On January 24, 2022, at 7.30 pm, D’Monterrio Gibson was delivering packages on a street in Brookhaven. He was in his FedEx uniform and was driving an unmarked vehicle rented by the company. Gibson suddenly noticed that he was being followed by a white pickup truck, with 57-year-old Gregory Case allegedly behind the wheel.

Gregory Case began honking the horn loudly and approached the FedEx car more aggressively. D’Monterrio Gibson gave a statement to the Mississippi Free Press shortly after the incident and said:

“As I’m leaving the driveway, he starts driving in the grass trying to cut me off. My instincts kick in, I swerve around him, and I start hitting the gas trying to get out of the neighborhood because I don’t know what his intentions are.”

While driving away, the D’Monterrio Gibson noticed a man, identified as Brandon, standing in the middle of the street. The latter pointed a gun at him and opened fire. Brandon then sat in his father’s truck and kept chasing and shooting at Gibson’s car.

Indestructible @blm_angie #justice

I hope D’Monterrio Gibson, wins his lawsuit. Man was just doing his job. I can't even imagine the LIE they would have told if they would have shot & killed him. Only to think they probably still would have gotten away with it.

yahoo.com/lifestyle/reme… I hope D’Monterrio Gibson, wins his lawsuit. Man was just doing his job. I can't even imagine the LIE they would have told if they would have shot & killed him. Only to think they probably still would have gotten away with it. #justiceI hope D’Monterrio Gibson, wins his lawsuit. Man was just doing his job. I can't even imagine the LIE they would have told if they would have shot & killed him. Only to think they probably still would have gotten away with it.yahoo.com/lifestyle/reme…

According to the police report dated January 25, 2022, the FedEx car and the goods in it were damaged after getting struck by bullets. According to Gibson, he was chased until he reached an interstate highway. He was not harmed during this whole incident.

D’Monterrio Gibson stated that the police were not very active in investigating the case. He believes that they wasted a lot of time because they were worried about maintaining the reputation of the neighborhood. He continued:

“They gave them too much time to hide evidence and to do other things, and they should have been on their case.”

Leo Carney @chefcarney



motherjones.com/crime-justice/… @DonnerKay This goes back to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins. Collins tells a former detective on an audio recording that Brandon and Gregory Case were known to commit violent crimes on Junior Trail Road prior to the D’Monterrio Gibson attack. @DonnerKay This goes back to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins. Collins tells a former detective on an audio recording that Brandon and Gregory Case were known to commit violent crimes on Junior Trail Road prior to the D’Monterrio Gibson attack. motherjones.com/crime-justice/…

Supporting his client's statements, Gibson's attorney Carlos Moore added:

“We believe that there was a delay on the part of the Brookhaven Police Department. We believe that the investigation was shoddy...”

10 months after this incident, on November 19, 2022, the father-son duo got indicted for first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting at a vehicle.

Bonds to free the accused duo were set at $500,000 each

Initially, Bradon was held on a bond of $150,000, and a $75,000 bond was issued in Gregory’s name. Both of them soon bonded out.

Gibson along with his family in Brookhaven had associated with community activists to pursue grave charges against Gregory and Brandon (Image via Brittany Brown/Twitter)

On Friday, a grand jury held Gregory and Brandon guilty, serving justice to 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson.

Speaking about the latest advancement in the case, Moore said:

“I know that Dr. King said, ‘Justice delayed isn’t justice denied,’ but nearly 10 months from the date he was accosted, assaulted, almost killed, we finally have indictments.”

He further added:

“My client is pleased that justice is being served in this case. This is a step in the right direction. We’re hoping for a conviction when the trial takes place by jury for a conviction in each.”

Bonds of each of the men were then set at $500,000, with both Gregory and Brandon bonding out. Carlos also compared this case to one from 2020 of an African-American man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death by three Caucasian men in Georgia.

“They have voluntarily offered to pay for his (D’Monterrio Gibson) counseling, which is a step in the right direction, but he also has to live. They should immediately institute a paycheck for this man. He’s gone without a paycheck for over a week now...”

FedEx later released a statement saying:

“The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we remain focused on his wellbeing. We will continue to support Mr. Gibson as we cooperate with investigating authorities.”

Leo Carney @chefcarney



motherjones.com/crime-justice/… Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins knew of the Cases’ gun violence that occurred on Junior Trail Road against members of the Brookhaven community. Collins intimidated and harassed organizers who supported D’Monterrio Gibson and his family. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins knew of the Cases’ gun violence that occurred on Junior Trail Road against members of the Brookhaven community. Collins intimidated and harassed organizers who supported D’Monterrio Gibson and his family. motherjones.com/crime-justice/…

The two accused have not been prosecuted in front of the Circuit Court Judge yet. As such, they are innocent until proven guilty.

