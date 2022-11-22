What was Kelvin Blowe? DC man who advocated criminal code overhaul shot to death in city

On Tuesday, November 15, DC Justice Associate and activist Kelvin Blowe was fatally shot just hours before the city passed a criminal code overhaul that he had advocated for.

According to Fox, Kelvin Blowe, 32, was a DC Lab associate advocate who worked part-time as a security guard. Described as a former military veteran and ex-convict on his DC Lab profile, Blowe reportedly wanted to use his experience to fight for reforms in the American judicial system.

On the morning of November 15, Kelvin Blowe was reportedly driving home from the night shift at his security job when his car collided with another vehicle on Southern Avenue. As per WTOP, after getting out of his car, the driver of the other vehicle reportedly shot him. The case currently remains under investigation.

Kelvin Blowe served four years of active duty in the American Military

Fox DC reported that Kelvin Blowe and his three brothers were raised, in part, by their uncle, Reverend Keith Johnson.

Johnson said:

"So it's my son, it's my nephew, my business partner. Terrible loss for all of us involved."

He continued:

"We have to learn to love each other and bring the city together-that's what my nephew was trying to do."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Blowe served four years of active duty in the American Military, including multiple combat tours in Afghanistan. Upon his return, his mental health issues and PTSD reportedly led to substance abuse issues.

WTOP reported that after Blowe developed a drug addiction, he was involved in the abduction and robbery of a man in 2016. He was released in March 2021, following a five-and-a-half-year sentence. He used resources from the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens to get back on his feet, eventually becoming an organizer in the group while also starting his own transport company.

DC Justice Lab @DCJusticeLab For those interested in making a donation in memoriam of Kelvin Blowe, the family asks that you please visit alphaomegacommunitydc.org , click the @givelify icon, and select “Residential Services For Seniors & Veterans." It’s a program Kelvin created. For those interested in making a donation in memoriam of Kelvin Blowe, the family asks that you please visit alphaomegacommunitydc.org, click the @givelify icon, and select “Residential Services For Seniors & Veterans." It’s a program Kelvin created.

His reform gained the attention of the DC Justice Lab, following which Blowe testified before the DC Council about the overhaul of the criminal code, which was geared towards providing fairer penalties.

One of the bill's sponsors, Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen, explained how the overhaul would change things. He said:

“Today, we have the opportunity to take a monumental step toward a much improved criminal code. One that is more fair, more clear, more proportionate and just as effective at both holding people who do harm and keeping our city safe."

DC Police Department @DCPoliceDept Shooting in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue, SE. No lookout. Shooting in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue, SE. No lookout.

In an official statement, Patrice Sulton, Executive Director of the DC Justice Lab, lamented how Blowe would not be there to see the positive change he had made towards his community. Sulton said:

"It's kind of hard to put into words what it feels like to see his work come to fruition without being able to share in that celebration with him."

She continued:

"In some ways the timing of it is an added injury on top of the loss. And I think we lost a really powerful voice in a really important movement and that's not something that we'll be able to replace."

DC Justice Lab @DCJusticeLab Check out Kelvin Blowe, DC Justice Lab's Policy and Advocacy Associate, talk about his work with the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, and celebrating successes. Watch the full video here: youtube.com/watch?v=k9HlFj… Check out Kelvin Blowe, DC Justice Lab's Policy and Advocacy Associate, talk about his work with the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, and celebrating successes. Watch the full video here: youtube.com/watch?v=k9HlFj… https://t.co/BHI5xRy8LO

The suspect behind the shooting of Kelvin Blowe has not yet been identified.

