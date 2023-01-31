Denim Bradshaw GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as teen killed in North Carolina rodeo

14-year-old Denim Bradshaw was killed at a rodeo in North Carolina on January 28, 2023. It was reported to be Denim’s first time riding a bull.

Stokes County EMS responded to the scene shortly before 8.30 p.m and 2 emergency medical technicians administered life-saving measures to Bradshaw, before EMS arrived.

Amanda Paquette, whose son was supposed to compete at the rodeo, said that the bull bucked twice before 14-year-old Denim Bradshaw fell off. Paquette further added that the bull then stomped on the teenager’s chest.

Denim’s sibling Persephone Bowman launched a GoFundMe campaign to meet the funeral expenses of the teenager. It had initially aimed at raising an amount of $15,000, but, has raised more than that already.

Denim Bradshaw died on the 28th of January 2023 while he was participating in an event in North Carolina .He had a very fatal cardiac arrest that caused him to die .

Young bull rider Denim Bradshaw died in an accident after falling off a bull and being stomped by it

Denim Bradshaw suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in the hospital. Amanda Paquette, who was at the rodeo that day, said:

“Like I'm a single mom, I had spent these last two weeks saving my money to buy my son everything he needed for the rodeo.”

She continued:

“I wanted to make sure that he had everything he needed to be safe, but she has no idea that the next day her son wasn't going to be there with her.”

Another rider named William Cooper, who reportedly helped during the accident said:

“The way he comes off too and everything. I don't know if he had time to move out of the way or not, it slammed him to the ground like I was. I didn't have time to roll over or nothing, it just slammed me down to the ground hard.”

The rodeo company where the accident took place and Denim was killed stated:

“Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the bull rider. Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help.”

The company further mentioned that everybody participating in the rodeo has to fill out a consent form. If a minor wants to compete, the form has to be filled out by a guardian or a parent.

The form acknowledges rodeo as a dangerous activity. Denim Bradshaw’s shattered mother Shannon Bowman paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased teen. She wrote:

“My beautiful handsome 14-year-old son had gone to be with the lord! I awoke in a nightmare for the rest of my life. I had never seen him so happy as I had seen him last night before his departure. Denim baby, you did it! You did that!!!”

She added:

“I’m so proud of your braveness and your courage. My lil cowboy, I will love you and miss you so much and I know God will take care of you.”

The North Carolina teenager was fond of rodeo but unfortunately lost his life in the same activity.

The GoFundMe post stated that the deceased teen Denim loved bullfighting, cowboy hats, and big belt buckles

Brandon Gentry, Stoke County emergency management chief, stated that his unit arrived at the scene at around 8.30 pm after receiving a report of the teen suffering from cardiac arrest.

A GoFundMe post has been launched to meet Denim’s funeral expenses. It has gathered over $17,000, and more than 350 donors have donated. According to the post:

“Denim adventured into the world of bull riding and fell in love. The boots, the cowboy hats, and those big belt buckles-- he loved it all.”

It further stated:

“Denim always had a sparkle in his eye and a smile on his face lighting up every room he walked into. He had dreams of becoming an officer with his dog Aphora.”

According to the fundraiser post, Denim Bradshaw left behind his mother Shannon, father, Billy, and siblings named Daylin Scott, Persephone Bowman, Braxton Knight, and Triston Knight.

Denim Bradshaw’s heartbroken mother recalled the incident as a ‘traumatic event.’ The fundraiser further stated:

“None of us could believe that this first ride would cause his death, and we are beyond devastated.”

The Rafter K Rodeo Company, where the incident happened, mentioned that several people came to help the boy during the incident. They have also shown gratitude to paramedics, EMTs, and law enforcement officers who work hard to care for the rodeo participants.

Denim Bradshaw’s family is now mourning the loss of the 14-year-old cowboy.

