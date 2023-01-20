Sydnie Quimby GoFundMe raises over $65000 as New Hampshire teen dies in a tragic skiing accident

Sydnie Quimby, 15, lost her life after being hurt in a dangerous accident that happened at Gunstock Mountain on Monday. Anthony Sperazzo, the principal of Gilford High School, has identified the victim.

Witnesses mentioned that Sydnie Quimby reportedly went off trail and sustained a head injury. According to authorities, she was wearing a helmet during the incident. Despite being taken to the hospital right away, Quimby passed away from her injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched as a team fundraiser to meet funeral expenses and to financially aid Sydnie’s family. The fundraiser initially aimed at raising $15,000. However, people have donated more than $65,000.

The tragic incident happened when 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby sustained severe head injuries after a deadly skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain. The incident took place on Monday. Shortly after the accident, rescue teams arrived at the scene and rushed Quimby to Laconia Hospital.

She was then shifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Tom Day, Gunstock Mountain Resort’s general manager said:

“According to witnesses, she skied off the trail and had an impact with trees and rocks resulting in injury. Our hearts go out to her family at this difficult time.”

Anthony Sperazzo spoke about the incident and said:

“This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during the first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

The teenager had a horse named Mercy that she loved dearly. According to reports, Sydnie Quimby, 15, was also a part of the Northeast Six Shooters. Molly Slombo, a member of the club’s board of directors, said:

“They would compete together, and they would travel together, and they were both very active members of our club. She [Sydnie Quimby] trained the horse herself, and she was a very dedicated, loving, smart, talented individual.”

Authorities mentioned that the 15-year-old had sustained head injuries. She died after being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

15-year-old Sydnie was taken to the ski base after the grave accident

The Concord Monitor reported that witnesses mentioned that Sydnie reportedly went off the Derringer trail and collided with some trees and rocks. Multiple witnesses have also confirmed this. Resort Manager Tom Day stated:

“She was initially comforted by some of the skiing public until Gunstock Ski Patrol arrived at the scene shortly thereafter. The young lady was transported to the base area where the Gilford Fire Department ambulance was waiting.”

Slombo has described Sydnie Quimby as an “ambitious” girl. As mentioned earlier, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched two days back. The fundraiser has already raised more than $65,000, and more than 800 donors have donated. According to a GoFundMe post:

“Sydnie loved life, animals, horseback riding, skiing, her chickens, kitties, and dogs. She deserves nothing but the best, and all we want to do is make sure that is what she gets.”

Many donors have also written words of support for Quimby’s family after the tragic death of the teenager.

