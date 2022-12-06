WATCH: Video showing Gary Rasor being shoved by shoplifter resurfaces online as North Carolina Home Depot worker dies from injuries

83-year-old Gary Rasor died from injuries that he sustained while trying to confront a man shoplifting at a Hillsborough store on October 18, 2022.

Police are trying to identify the suspect who threw Rasor to the ground and then walked away. In the surveillance footage, Gary Rasor can be seen attempting to stop the accused who shoves him hard. Gary collapses to the ground, his head hitting a nearby potted plant.

Rasor was pronounced dead on Thursday, December 1, 2022, due to complications that arose from his injuries.

Trigger Warning: The following video may contain disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Gary Rasor dies on Thursday after being shoved to the ground by a shoplifter

Gary was an employee at the North Carolina Home Depot. On October 18, he confronted the suspect regarding the theft of three pressure washers worth $837, following which he was violently pushed to the ground by the unidentified man. The suspect, who had his face covered with a mask and was wearing a Calvin Klein hoodie, walked off the scene after pushing the Home Depot employee.

Rasor was soon rushed to the hospital. WRAL reported that Gary had sustained some severe injuries, including multiple fractures, and he could not walk again. He also suffered a mild heart attack soon after the incident. Gary Rasor succumbed to his injuries on December 1, 2022.

Gary had been a worker at the Home Depot for about nine years and was better known as ‘Mr. Gary' at the store. He also celebrated his 83rd birthday from the hospital.

Police officials have stated,

“The employee died yesterday, Dec. 1, due to complications from the injuries received. The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.”

WNCN reported that Gary Rasor's distraught widow, Yovone mentioned that he was hoping to meet his new grandchild for the first time, while he was in the hospital. Police have referred to the suspect as "a menace to the society."

Keenan Willard @KeenanWRAL



Gary Rasor’s wife tells me she wants his attacker arrested so they can focus on healing.



@WRAL



wral.com/beloved-82-yea… An elderly store clerk is in the hospital after a shoplifter threw him to the ground while stealing from Home Depot.Gary Rasor’s wife tells me she wants his attacker arrested so they can focus on healing. An elderly store clerk is in the hospital after a shoplifter threw him to the ground while stealing from Home Depot.Gary Rasor’s wife tells me she wants his attacker arrested so they can focus on healing.@WRAL wral.com/beloved-82-yea… https://t.co/niF660cxuH

Jeff Rasor, Gary’s son had said,

“This is 100 percent planned and includes violence for a couple of power washers. It’s almost beyond comprehension. I’m not gonna stop. We’re gonna keep looking and someday they’re gonna make a mistake and that day will be a good day.”

He further added,

“That is just mind-boggling.”

Gary Rasor had reportedly seen the suspect in the store before

Rasor's widow, Yovone, recalled the attack on the former and said that he was hopeful in the beginning, but when he saw the footage of the attack on him, he was very affected. She continued,

“He lost it… he just lost it. It’s just hard, and I know it sounds silly, but I’m still waiting for him to come back home. I can’t get him back… that’s it.”

She mentioned that Gary Rasor knew the suspect was a thief and that he had been in the store prior to the incident as well. Adding to it, Yovone said,

“And what he told me was that sometimes the guy will buy one or two items so he has a receipt, and then he'll add more stuff to his cart and flash the receipt.”

Gary Rasor’s stepdaughter Leigh Bucholtz, broke her silence over the incident and spoke to the Daily Mail. She said,

“What I want is for the attacker to be apprehended immediately. I want his face on every TV, in every newspaper, on billboards, and social media until there is no place for him to hide. My first priority was Gary and his care but now that he's passed my next priority and the best way to honor Gary is to catch his attacker.”

Viral Trunk @ViralTrunk Home Depot Worker, Gary Rasor, 83, Dies From His Injuries Six Weeks After Being Shoved To The Floor By A Shoplifter, he tried to stop stealing three pressure washers worth $800 bouncemovies.com/2022/12/06/hom… Home Depot Worker, Gary Rasor, 83, Dies From His Injuries Six Weeks After Being Shoved To The Floor By A Shoplifter, he tried to stop stealing three pressure washers worth $800 bouncemovies.com/2022/12/06/hom…

She further added that she wants the officials to identify the suspect and arrest them as soon as possible so that they don’t hurt or kill anybody else.

Police Major Andy Simmons also gave a statement on the incident. He said,

“Everyone loves him, he’s an outstanding individual… And then somebody does something like this to him just to commit a larceny, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for North Carolina Home Depot released a statement saying,

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our associate Gary. He was part of our team for more than nine years. He was an amazing friend, husband, father, and grandfather, always willing to help anyone. Right now, our top concern is supporting his family and our associates during this difficult time.”

Police have revealed the available details of the suspect, as seen on the surveillance footage. The suspect was wearing a Calvin Klein hoodie, as mentioned before, and had his face covered. He was found fleeing in a white Hyundai Sonata, whose license plate was not visible in the footage or to witnesses.

Nichole Hoag @nicholehoag #wanted #Hillsborough Absolutely heartbreaking that Gary Rasor passed. Praying for his family and friends. Also praying that this man is found and justice is served. #OPLive Absolutely heartbreaking that Gary Rasor passed. Praying for his family and friends. Also praying that this man is found and justice is served. #OPLive #wanted #Hillsborough https://t.co/1DguBwXz5d

Officials have also revealed that the man was identified as African-American and is 6 ft tall.

The Hillsborough police officials are looking for the suspect and have urged anyone with information regarding the same to contact them.

Poll : 0 votes