"The monster in him was always too strong”: David DePape’s stepdaughter opens up about Paul Pelosi attacker’s violent past

Hours after Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked in his San Francisco home by David DePape, DePape's step-daughter has come forward with allegations against him. According to Inti Gonzalez, the attacker had a history of s*xually abusing her and her brothers.

In a Facebook post, the 20-something Gonzalez went on a tirade against her father and the life of abuse that she and her siblings had to live in his presence.

In her statement, Gonzalez wrote:

"When I was about 13 my mother kicked David out because of his toxic behavior. 6 months later Nebosvod, the middle brother, started getting memories of David physically and s*xually abusing me and my brothers, which started when we were very young and continue until around 2008, when I was 7...Soon after Nebosvod got him memories and the unsuccessful case, me and my youngest brother Daniel started getting our memories of his abuse."

She further described her stepfather as someone who was too consumed by "darkness" to be a good person.

"He did genuinely try to be a good person but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe to be around. He grew up in an intensely abusive home. His single mother was a person who would beat him almost to death. He barely opened up about himself or his past but it was obvious that he grew up in hell and that we didn't know the worst of it."

Despite the abuse suffered at the hands of David DePape, Inti Gonzalez maintained that she loved her father and said that he was an involved father during her childhood when her mother was preoccupied with her job and was never violent or loud.

David DePape's stepdaughter said she wasn't surprised by her father's attack on Paul Pelosi

Shayan Sardarizadeh @Shayan86 Paul Pelosi attacker David Wayne Depape's online footprint shows he was into a range of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Covid, vaccines and "Satanic paedophiles".



Conspiracy theories aren't just words on the internet. They can radicalise some people into violence. Paul Pelosi attacker David Wayne Depape's online footprint shows he was into a range of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Covid, vaccines and "Satanic paedophiles". Conspiracy theories aren't just words on the internet. They can radicalise some people into violence. https://t.co/wQXM8lx2Va

Regarding the news of the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, Gonzalez said that David DePape's actions did not surprise her because she was aware of the extent of his cruelty.

“This attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband came as a shock to me, though not much considering the kind of extreme abuse he had inflicted on me and my brothers.”

She said DePape would regularly make time to take her and her siblings to beaches and parks when they were young. She said she hasn’t seen DePape since she was 13, but did contact him about 4 months ago. She said the conversation ended when he refused to admit to the abuse.

She also mentioned DePape's blogs and said that while she “did not agree with all of his views,” it made her “happy to see that he had strong opinions on issues that our world is facing today.”

David DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer

Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was reportedly attacked by a hammer wielding intruder on Friday. The assailant, identified as 42-year-old David DePape, was arrested immediately after and is due to be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and burglary.

DePape reportedly broke into the couple's San Francisco home and battered him with the hammer, causing extensive injuries. He is expected to recover fully.

David Axelrod @davidaxelrod

There were many hands on that hammer. There are those who will dismiss the meaning of the assault on Pelosi as the act of a lone, unsettled man. But he was echoing far-right conspiracy theories, legitimated by cynical people for their own purposes.There were many hands on that hammer. latimes.com/california/sto… There are those who will dismiss the meaning of the assault on Pelosi as the act of a lone, unsettled man. But he was echoing far-right conspiracy theories, legitimated by cynical people for their own purposes.There were many hands on that hammer. latimes.com/california/sto…

Investigations have revealed that David DePape was connected to two conspiracy blogs. His stepfather, Gene DePape, said that David's alleged behavior was shocking. He said:

"David was never violent that I seen and was never in any trouble although he was very reclusive and played too much video games."

According to Today News, DePape's online history has shown both liberal anti-establishment and far-right extremist views, and active participation in various conspiracy theories.

It is believed that David DePape's original target was Speaker Nancy Pelosi and not her husband. Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.

Poll : 0 votes