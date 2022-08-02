New York City shootings: Multiple overnight attacks leaves one dead and seven injured

Multiple shootings overnight and early Monday left seven people injured and one dead in New York City. In the short span of three hours, shots rang out across Coney Island, Flatbush, East New York, Far Rockaway and Long Island City. While the injured are all in stable condition, police have said that none of them are aiding in the ongoing investigations.

Five separate incidents of gunfire on Sunday night turned New York City bloody, just days after Mayor Eric Adams said he was determined to "turn this crime thing around" at a press conference at City Hall.

Five shootings in separate incidents were reported in New York City, showing an increase in gun violence

According to law enforcement officials, the first shooting took place outside Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City at 9:45 pm. A 26-year-old man was shot by a gunman riding a bicycle. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in a critical condition. The second shooting took place an hour later at West 30th St. in Coney Island, where in the middle of a dispute one man shot the other in the leg. The 37-year-old man was rushed to Lutheran hospital, and authorities have reported that he is in a stable condition.

A double-shooting around 11:30 pm in Far Roackaway sent a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man to Jamaica Medical Center with leg and chest injuries. Gunfire in Flatbush also injured two men, a 29-year-old who was shot in the leg and torso and a 41-year-old who suffered chest injuries.

The last of the consecutive shootings took place outside Unity Plaza Houses in East New York, and left a teen with bullet wounds to the stomach. Unfortunately, one of the gun incidents took the life of a 24-year-old woman who died from her wounds after a male suspect shot her in the right arm at 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park, Queens, just before 9:30 on Monday morning.

All of the victims have reportedly refused to cooperate with the investigation. No arrests have yet been made by the New York Police Department.

New York City crime rates on a concerning rise, Mayor criticizes older policies

New York City witnessed five shootings as Sunday ended, an occurrence that is by now regular in the city that was once dubbed the safest city in America. Sunday night's shootings come just days after seven people were shot in the span of just an hour. The 4th of July weekend saw a number of deadly shootings across the country. A mass shooting at a celebration at Highland Park led to seven deaths and multiple injuries.

The New York City Mayor and former NYPD captain criticized the pre-existing policies and blamed them for the rise in everyday crime in the city. At a press conference, he said:

"It is unfortunate the climate we’re working under … where the entire criminal-justice apparatus has turned away from the public and the rights of the public to live safe in their city. We’re going to turn this crime thing around, and when we do so, people are going to really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city."

He added that public safety was a top priority without which the city cannot be expected to thrive.

