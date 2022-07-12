Long Island mansion shooting: Gunfire during Glen Cove pool party leaves three people injured

On Sunday, July 10, a shooting took place at The Mansion at Glen Cove in Long Island during a pool party, injuring two party-goers and one security guard.

According to police, the victims of the gunfire sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated at nearby hospitals. They also added that none of the victims were residents of Glen Cove.

Reports state that the incident took place after 5 pm at a private celebration at The Mansion at Glen Cove, which is known as a famous wedding venue. Nearly 200 people were present at the party when the gunshots rang out.

Pamela Panzenbeck, the mayor of Glen Cove, said that it was unclear whether the party had a city permit or not. She also assured people that parties like the one that took place on July 10 would no longer take place in their city.

In a statement, she said:

"Apparently there was a private party here today and there was a very large number of people here, and from what I understand, some kind of a fight ensued and three people were shot."

Long Island shooting incident: No suspect arrested or weapons seized

The police at Glen Cove said that the event was heavily promoted on social media and was open to public. They added that the event was called the "Big Fendi Celebrity B-Day Pool Party" and that the suspect began firing amid a "disturbance" among the party goers.

Detective Lt. John Nagle also spoke about the incident and said:

"Type of fight, we don't know all the details yet. One of the security guards who was working at the event tried to escort persons out of the Mansion and shots rang out."

Cops said that they were unable to make any arrests wuth regards to the shooting as the shooter had fled the scene before the officials arrived. The police did assure the public that there was no threat and that the investigation is ongoing.

Details about The Mansion at Glen Cove

The Long island hotel has a number of luxuries for its guests, including an outdoor pool, daybeds and cabanas. However, they were all closed on account of the event.

The Mansion at Glen Cove in Long Island was built in 1910 by architect Charles Adams Platt.

The 55-acre plot holds a glorious history and was home to corporate attorney John Teele Pratt and his wife Ruth Baker Pratt. Ruth later who became the first woman elected to Congress from New York.

Then in 1967, The Mansion was converted to a conference center hotel. As per its official website, the Long Island hotel has 186 richly-appointed guest rooms and suites known for their elegance, comfort and glamor.

This Long Island hotel has also been used in several major Hollywood productions. They include Sabrina (1954), which starred Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden. The hotel was also used in Alfred Hitchcock's film North By Northwest, which stars Cary Grant.

