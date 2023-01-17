Elliot Blair GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 as Orange County public attorney dies in Mexico 

A 33-year-old California attorney named Elliot Blair was allegedly killed at a resort while vacationing in Mexico with his wife Kimberly Williams. Blair has been an assistant public defender in Orange County since 2017. The tragic incident took place in Rosarito Beach on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Authorities have not yet released a lot of details regarding Elliot Blair’s death. However, a local media outlet revealed that the cause of Blaire’s death was an accidental fall from a room at the resort where he was staying. The same has been reported by the LA Times.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched two days ago and aimed at raising $100,000 to provide financial aid to Elliot Blair’s wife Kim. It has already collected donations of more than $101,500 from 900 individuals.

Felony Murder Elimination Project @endfelonymurder We are heartbroken over the loss of Elliot Blair, a compassionate advocate who was tragically killed Saturday in Mexico. Along with family & loved ones, our deepest sympathy to our beloved friend, Candace Chavez-Wilson, and her family as they grieve the loss of her brother.

Elliot Blair was celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in Mexico

The Orange County Attorney died while he was at the Las Rocas Resort in Mexico, celebrating his first anniversary with his wife Kimberly Williams. The tragic incident took place on January 14.

John Jenks, a Private Investigator and Forensic Addiction Counselor who previously worked with Blair stated:

“It was like a gut punch today when I learned of his [Elliot Blair] death. He knew the law, he was well prepared, his courtroom presentation was outstanding, down-to-earth, relatable, and he knew the cases inside and out.”

Jenks further told NBC Los Angeles:

“I don’t have the words to capture how badly I feel for his colleagues, for his wife, for his family… It’s just heart-breaking… Just a good, caring, and compassionate man who really played a significant role in people’s lives that he represented.”

Makesense Promotions @makesensepromot A 33-year-old California, USA lawyer has been killed at a popular resort in Mexico during a trip with his wife, a fellow lawyer, where they went to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.



Elliot Blair, an assistant public defender in Orange County, died Saturday, January 14

According to Patrulla 646, a Mexican website, Elliot Blair was intoxicated and accidentally fell from a fourth-floor balcony of the Las Rocas Resort in Mexico.

The resort is near the Baja Peninsula, which is to the south of the northern border of the United States in Tijuana. One of Blair’s colleagues named Martin Schwarz told the Orange County Register:

“We have been in communication with the family and are doing what we can to support them in this difficult time, including working with local and federal officials to help provide them with answers.”

Elliot Blair has been described as a “compassionate lawyer,” who was one of the best in his field. Kate Corrigan, a former federal prosecutor who claimed to have known the couple, described the incident to be “beyond tragic and devastation on many levels.”

The family believes Elliot's death is not a mere accident. (Image via Twitter)

Elliot’s family believes he was "tragically killed"

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated by a colleague of the deceased, named Annie Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez:

“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate. He was the best of us and was loved by countless members of our office and the Orange County legal community. We are heartbroken.”

The GoFundMe post stated that Elliot was killed, however, Mexican authorities are yet to share details regarding the case. Rodriguez mentioned that they believe Elliot was “the victim of a brutal crime.” The family is reportedly working alongside US officials to gather more details regarding the public defender’s tragic demise.

The post mentioned:

"Elliot Blair and his wife, Kim, were in Rosarito, Mexico, celebrating their one year wedding anniversary when Elliot was tragically killed. He was the victim of a brutal crime."

The GoFundMe further read:

“Elliot is survived by his beautiful loving wife, Kim, his mom, Stella Blair, his sister, Candice Wilson, his nephew Samuel, and all of his dear friends and loved ones. We are raising funds to help Kim with the cumbersome process involved in transporting Elliot's body from Mexico to the USA and dealing with all the red tape.”

Rodriguez then mentioned that the money would be transferred to Elliot Blair's wife Kimberly to help her with her finances. Many donors have written words of support for the family grieving Elliot’s loss.

One Susan Janowicz wrote:

“Our deepest sympathy from all of us at East Lake Village. Elliot has made a positive impact on everyone.”

Elliot has been a well-known Public Defender in Orange County since 2017. (Image via GoFundMe)

On Saturday, when cops arrived at the scene, they found Elliot Blair lying face down on the ground in an unconscious state. Paramedics arrived soon after and pronounced the public defender dead.

Although local news outlets have stated that Blair was intoxicated and fell from a fourth-floor balcony, his family believes he was the victim of a crime. More details from the authorities about the case are still awaited.

