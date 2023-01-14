What happened to Leah Pearse? Massachusetts woman tragically dies during Mexico incident

On January 6, 2023, Massachusetts woman Leah Pearse, 20, died in a tragic accident at an Airbnb in Mexico. According to her obituary, she mistakenly left her keys inside the apartment, and to get inside, she decided to climb onto the balcony. That was when the accident happened, and Leah Pearse slipped. She reportedly died on the spot.

The 20-year-old woman was on vacation and had gone to Cancun to spend a beach day. After that, she returned to her Airbnb and was met with a fatal accident. Pearse’s friends, family, and acquaintances have been mourning the loss of the 20-year-old.

Leah was a nursing student at Simmons University and belonged to Haverhill. She has been described as someone confident and compassionate with a good sense of humor. Leah Pearse has also worked as a nursing assistant at Mass General Hospital.

Nursing student Leah Pearse died after slipping from an Airbnb balcony while vacationing in Mexico

Simmons University student Leah Pearse spent a beach day in Cancun and was on her way back to her apartment when she died after she slipped and fell from the balcony of an Airbnb in Mexico on January 6. Her obituary mentioned that she had forgotten her keys inside her apartment, which was on the third floor. Following this, Leah decided to climb into the house through the balcony. The obituary further mentioned:

“Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly.”

Leah was a nursing student and was vacationing in Mexico (Image via Leah pearse/Facebook)

Lynn Perry Wooten, the university's president, told CBS News that the entire campus was “heartbroken” by Leah’s tragic death. Wooten further stated:

“Known for her confidence, compassion, and sense of humor, Leah brought out the best in others. Her lifelong goal was to become a nurse, and she was an outstanding student in the accelerated five-year Bachelor of Science and Master of Science nursing degree program.”

The University President continued:

“We extend our deepest thoughts and condolences to Leah's family, friends, and all those in our community impacted by this tragedy. Counseling and support services are available for both students and employees.”

Leah Pearse spent her last moments on the beach with her boyfriend

Leah graduated from Haverhill High School back in 2020 and was studying nursing. As has already been mentioned, she was also a certified nursing assistant at Mass General Hospital.

Recalling the last moments with his daughter, Leah Pearse’s heartbroken father, Reggie, told NBC10 Boston:

“The last thing I said to her… I just said to her, ‘Be careful’ and she said, ‘I’ll try, Dad.’ As her parent, I won’t get to enjoy the trajectory that she was on. I can only imagine what the future would have been”

Anna Pearse, Leah’s sister, stated:

“She was extremely unpredictable, extremely quirky, extremely funny.”

NBC10 Boston further reported that Leah Pearse’s final moments were with her boyfriend, Bobby, on the beach in Cancun. Anna spoke about the couple and said:

“All day, they were singing, ‘That’s Amore.’ She was so in love with him.”

Meanwhile, Leah’s mother, Amy Goldfarb, described her as a smart student, as she mentioned:

“She died at the top of her game. She was so happy. She was so in love. She had just gotten straight A’s. She was proud and excited about her future.”

The young woman has also been described as having been extremely hardworking. The family has found some comfort in knowing Leah is happy wherever she is.

A memorial service will be held on January 13, 2023, at 3 pm local time in Haverhill.

