What happened to Jose Gutierrez? Ohio man reported missing after visiting fiance in Mexico

Ohio architect Jose Gutierrez, along with his fiancée Daniela Márquez (31) and two of her family members, went missing on Christmas Day. According to Jose’s family, he went out for dinner with his soon-to-be-wife and her family on Sunday, December 25, 2022, and it was the last time they saw each other.

Jose Gutierrez and his family came to Mexico to visit Daniela Márquez. Along with the architect was his fiancée Daniela, her sister Viviana (26), and cousin Irma Vargas (27). Relatives believe that Jose Gutierrez and others have possibly been abducted.

The US Department of State recently issued a travel advisory regarding traveling to certain areas in Mexico, warning people about kidnappings and other crimes. Jose’s family believes something has gone down with the group.

Karin Johnson WLWT @karinjohnson Missing in Mexico! 36 yo Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton, Ohio left @CVGairport Dec. 22 to visit his fiance' Daniela Pichardo in Guadalajara, Mexico. Christmas day, they went to a restaurant in Zacatecas & disappeared. Daniela's sister & cousin who were w them are also missing @wlwt Missing in Mexico! 36 yo Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton, Ohio left @CVGairport Dec. 22 to visit his fiance' Daniela Pichardo in Guadalajara, Mexico. Christmas day, they went to a restaurant in Zacatecas & disappeared. Daniela's sister & cousin who were w them are also missing @wlwt https://t.co/It9qQ1I96b

36-year-old Ohio architect Jose Gutierrez went missing on Christmas day along with his fiancée and her sisters

Jose Gutierrez, from Hamilton, Ohio, had come to Zacatecas, Mexico, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, with his family to meet his fiancée, Daniela. WXIX-TV reported that the architect was last spotted at the CVG Airport in the US on Thursday. According to his family, he frequently visited Mexico to meet Daniela before getting married in 2023.

Brandie Gutierrez, Jose’s sister, confirmed the same and said,

“He goes about three times per year.”

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Jose Gutierrez and Daniela planned to go to a restaurant with the latter’s sister Vivian and cousin, Irma. According to Daniela’s mother, Rosa Pichardo, the group was supposed to return home at Colotlán by 10 pm local time. However, it did not happen.

Rosa reportedly got a message from her daughter that showed Daniela’s location in Vivoras, which is about 20 miles north of Colotlán.

The group was reportedly traveling in an SUV, which was later found abandoned in Vivoras. Brandie confirmed that she had last spoken to her brother and Daniela when they went to the local bar on Christmas Day. She mentioned that some news outlets had reported an incident in the area where the group went. She added:

“The bars actually noticed screams. There is something that is not right.”

G u i v i n n i 𓃱 @guivipicazo Solicitamos de tu valiosa colaboración para su localización 🏻

Desaparecen jóvenes en límites de Zacatecas y Jalisco.



El domingo 25 de diciembre desaparecieron las hermanas Daniela Márquez Pichardo y Viviana Márquez, su prima, Irma Paola Vargas Montoya, y José Gutiérrez Farias Solicitamos de tu valiosa colaboración para su localizaciónDesaparecen jóvenes en límites de Zacatecas y Jalisco.El domingo 25 de diciembre desaparecieron las hermanas Daniela Márquez Pichardo y Viviana Márquez, su prima, Irma Paola Vargas Montoya, y José Gutiérrez Farias 🔴Solicitamos de tu valiosa colaboración para su localización👇🏻Desaparecen jóvenes en límites de Zacatecas y Jalisco.El domingo 25 de diciembre desaparecieron las hermanas Daniela Márquez Pichardo y Viviana Márquez, su prima, Irma Paola Vargas Montoya, y José Gutiérrez Farias https://t.co/qI0TPHRIS3

Through multiple social media posts, the family members found out that they had gone to a local restaurant called Solana Resto Bar, which was located about 30 minutes from Daniela’s house.

Daniel’s mother, Rosa, stated:

“There were those who saw they were kidnapping them, there were a lot of panic and screams, but they didn’t get them out and they took the vehicle. They took the girls, my daughter’s fiancé, Daniela. They took off, they went to Vivoras.”

Since then, neither of the families has heard anything from the group. Surveillance footage from the restaurant captured the group in the bar for almost two hours before leaving at around 6.08 pm.

However, they did not make it to Daniela’s house by 10 pm. Jose’s sister Brandie mentioned that the family had attempted to look for the missing group in the location that Daniela had sent. However, they were not allowed to enter the area for safety purposes. She added:

“They attempted to go on a search of that location, but they were stopped by two officers, two or three officers, and they were not allowed to enter that zone because it was too dangerous.”

The US government has issued a travel advisory warning US citizens from traveling to certain Mexican states

According to the travel advisory issued by the US Department of State, US tourists and others were warned regarding certain areas of Mexico, and Zacatecas was one of them. The advisory stated:

“Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state. U.S. citizens and LPRs have been the victims of kidnapping.”

Jenna Cisneros @JennaCisnerosTV A local architect is missing in Mexico, and his family is worried sick where he could be. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. I talk with his sister about the last moments she heard from him coming up at 5:30 on @Local12 A local architect is missing in Mexico, and his family is worried sick where he could be. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. I talk with his sister about the last moments she heard from him coming up at 5:30 on @Local12. https://t.co/jcFO4bfx9q

According to the state advisory, the states mentioned in the advisory were Colima, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Michoacan, and Guerrero. The advisory states that crime rates, especially kidnappings and abductions, have seen a steep rise in these areas. However, Mexican officials have asked the US government to ease the advisories and warnings in the states.

More about Jose and his disappearance

Jose Gutierrez earned a master’s degree from Miami University and has been working at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati as a project coordinator.

Karin Johnson WLWT @karinjohnson Jose received his Masters from Miami University and is currently working as a project coordinator and Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati. Co-workers tell me his a a valued member of the team and they are worried for his safety. @wlwt Jose received his Masters from Miami University and is currently working as a project coordinator and Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati. Co-workers tell me his a a valued member of the team and they are worried for his safety. @wlwt

Jose had recently asked Daniela to marry him, and the wedding was set to take place in 2023. Jose Gutierrez has six siblings back home. The State Department has issued a written statement regarding the case:

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad… We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Mexico. When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with the local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can.”

Law enforcement officials and the Mexican government are reportedly looking for missing architect Jose Gutierrez and his family and have issued an alert for them. A spokesperson for the State Department spoke to Fox News and said that they are working with local authorities to aid the search for the missing group.

