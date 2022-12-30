Tayanna Manuel GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Colorado teen is found dead by dumpster

16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found dead near an apartment complex dumpster in Denver on Monday, December 26, 2022. The gruesome discovery was made in Colo.’s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Authorities are looking into Tayanna Manuel's death and believe homicide was the likely cause of death.

The teenager’s mother and sisters believe that she was killed in a shootout that happened three days prior to when her body was found. One male victim was also injured in the same shootout. The police, however, have not revealed the identity of the said victim. They have also not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

The family believes that Tayanna Manuel had died days earlier, even though her body was found on Monday. A GoFundMe page has been launched to meet the funeral expenses for Manuel. The fundraiser aims to raise an amount of $10,000, and it has already received donations of over $6,500.

Police made the gruesome discovery on December 26, 2022, in Colo.’s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Denver when they found the body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel near a dumpster.

Fox31 reported that the teen’s family believes that she perhaps died in the shootout that happened on Friday, December 23, 2022. Denver police mentioned in a tweet on December 23 that a male victim was injured in the shootout. According to Tayanna’s family, the victim was her boyfriend. The family also mentioned that Tayanna and the boy were spending the day together.

Her sister, Nyrobi, said,

“He was found, but she wasn't. So, we were under the impression she was missing.”

Tayanna “Tay Tay” Manuel was reported missing by her family when she did not return home on Christmas Eve. However, her mother, Pamela Jackson, claimed that the police did not treat the case seriously and did not pay much heed to it. She said,

“My daughter was 16, and that should have been a red flag – drop everything...and help this woman find her child.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the family meet the teenager’s funeral expenses. Nyrobi Manuel, Tayanna’s sister, organized the fundraiser. Many donors expressed their condolences to the family for the sad demise of Tayanna Manuel.

A donor named Alayah Irvin wrote,

“Nobody should ever have to go through anything like this! This world is so f*cked up.”

Tayanna’s family is now asking questions surrounding her death, which the police are currently treating as a homicide. Nyrobi and her other sister, Tess, have described Tayanna Manuel as “giving” and “comforting.” Tayanna has also been described as a vibrant soul. Nyrobi further added,

“She’s so giving, her smile and her laugh and her sense of humor brighten up anyone’s day.”

Tess said,

“She was so comforting, so sweet. If she had anything going on in her life, she wouldn’t bring that onto anybody else.”

The family believes there is a connection between the shooting and the teen’s death

According to the family, they had launched search parties in their individual capacities. After a thorough search, they found the car that the police are looking for now. Fox 31 reported that there was blood in the car that they found. Police reportedly believe there is a connection between the car and Tayanna’s tragic death.

The Denver Police Dept. gave a statement to the PEOPLE and said,

“Detectives from both the MEP (Missing, Exploited Persons) and FAST (Firearm Assault Shoot Team) units were assigned to this case when she was first reported missing.”

The officials further stated,

“Detectives continue to work to gather the information that can lead us to the individual(s) responsible for her murder as well as the shooting that occurred on Kittredge.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the Dock Ellis Foundation Inc. also got involved and assisted in the search for 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The family, however, had to face a tragic conclusion when the remains of Tayanna were discovered. Police have not made any arrests as of now.

Despite the family’s claims that Tayanna’s death is linked to the shootout, police have not confirmed the same. One of the sisters reportedly got a call shortly after the shooting from someone who was asking for Tayanna Manuel.

As had been mentioned before, the Dock Ellis Foundation Inc. was trying to find Tayanna when she disappeared. Hjordis Ellis, the organization’s COO said,

“We’re trying to get the message out that in our communities and the minority communities, for whatever reason that we’re still doing our own research on, is to try to find out why it is when these types of situations happen in the minority communities, it’s kind of like, it’s pushed aside.”

The foundation has expressed its condolences to the family and is heartbroken to learn how Tayanna's story ended. Police are investigating the case and are reportedly trying to find further leads.

