WATCH: Memphis police releases footage showing burglary suspects breaking into liquor store

On Sunday, December 11, security cameras in Memphis captured footage of four suspects breaking into an Orange Mound liquor store in the early morning.

In the footage of the incident, which took place at Gordon's Liquor Store, the four hooded suspects can be seen in the parking lot of the business attempting to get in. One suspect, who can be seen in a white hooded sweatshirt, appears to be breaking through the window of the liquor store as his accomplices stand around and watch.

After the suspect in the white sweatshirt succeeds in breaking through the window, they all enter the store. Fox reported that they stole several cases of alcohol before fleeing in black Infinities.

Authorities respond to the Memphis break-ins

As per the local police department, the break-in featured in the footage took place 20 minutes after the robbery at the BP Gas Station on Watkins Street. Both incidents are allegedly the work of the robbers in the video.

Officials believe that the value of the stolen goods in both robberies exceeds $10,000, which is considered grand larceny under the Constitution. As stated by Yahoo News, both incidents took place between 12:20 and 12:50 am. Officers reportedly responded to the scene at 12:50.

According to Memphis Local, the city's Crime Stoppers organization is offering a $2000 reward for any information related to the break-ins.

Crime in Memphis

According to an article in the Atlantic, the city of Memphis is no stranger to crime, as shootings and robberies occur frequently in several of its neighborhoods. City Data reported that the crime rate of the Tennessee city is three times higher than the US average.

In 2021, WJHL reported that according to FBI data, the city was considered the most dangerous in the USA in 2021. According to Macrotrends, while the number of property crimes is declining, homicides and shootings are still frequent issues in the city.

Memphis resident Mary Wainwright described how normal violence has become in the city, stating that her disabled sister constantly lives in fear of gun violence in her northern neighborhood.

Mary Wainwright said:

“She spends 40 percent of her time on the floor, because of guns, shooting, just every day. During daylight hours. That’s how bad it is in the neighborhood. You know, it is what it is. We live from day to day, and we pray at night, pray all day, pray in the morning when we get up, that we can survive the neighborhood.”

While authorities generally talk about homicides, the recent break-ins at the Orange Mound liquor store indicate that burglary and larceny persist as major issues. Macro Data reported that while in 2018, the city's robbery rate declined by 11 percent, it still remained five times higher than the US average.

