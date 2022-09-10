How many people were killed in Memphis shooting spree? Police identify victims of deadly Autozone rampage

Ezekiel Kelly, the 19-year-old Memphis resident responsible for a slew of shootings on September 7, 2022, reportedly killed three people and injured three others, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

Police in a statement on Friday, September 9, identified 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, 62-year-old Richard Clark, and 38-year-old Allison Parker as the victims killed during the Memphis shooting spree.

The day-long shooting spree that began just past midnight on Wednesday held an entire city hostage and brought it to a terrorizing standstill.

At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, police said Ezekiel Kelly had reportedly killed four victims, including 17-year-old Corteria McKinnie. Police have since rectified their statement, saying Mackinnie was the victim of another shooting in the area.

Memphis police posted a statement on Facebook clearing up their earlier remarks.

"On September 7, 2022, between 4:00 pm and 9:30 pm, the City of Memphis was terrorized by a suspect who shot several individuals in multiple locations across our city. During this time, a female victim was shot in the 800 Block of West Raines Road. She was transported to Regional One, where she later succumbed to her injuries."

The statement further read,

"During the initial investigation, it was believed she was a victim of the mass shooter. Further investigation revealed that another individual was responsible for the shooting."

Who were the victims who lost their lives during the Memphis shooting

24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, a father of two, was the first victim killed in the shooting spree. During the incident, Tunstall was at a friend's barbecue, ABC News reported. Police said he was shot in the head at 12.56 am on Wednesday.

According to the police, there were five other people at the barbecue, but they were not injured during the time of the shooting. Dewayne Tunstall was found in a driveway on Lyndale Avenue.

According to WMCActionNews5's reporter Kelli Cook, he had an entrepreneurial drive to open a food truck in Memphis.

The post on her Twitter page stated,

“Father of 1. Another on the way.Renovated homes in community.Dreams of opening a food truck called EBE, stands for “Everybody Eats”.Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall was the first victim in Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting spree."

Kelli Cook @TVKelliC



Renovated homes in community.



Dreams of opening a food truck called EBE, stands for “Everybody Eats”.



Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall was the first victim in Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting spree.



@WMCActionNews5 Father of 1. Another on the way.Renovated homes in community.Dreams of opening a food truck called EBE, stands for “Everybody Eats”.Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall was the first victim in Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting spree. Father of 1. Another on the way.Renovated homes in community. Dreams of opening a food truck called EBE, stands for “Everybody Eats”.Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall was the first victim in Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting spree. @WMCActionNews5 https://t.co/I9FyvfBPK0

62-year-old Richard Clark was the second casualty of the Memphis shootings. Police said that Clark was killed around 4.30 pm at a gas station in the 900 block of South Parkway East. The Daily Memphis writes that he was the youngest of seven children and was devoted to his family.

After Clark, Allison Parker, an assistant at the Family Practice Center, was the third victim killed by Ezekiel Kelly. She was shot around 7:30 pm along Poplar Avenue and Evergreen in Midtown Memphis. Police said the shooting occurred in her gray SUV on Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street.

That Guy Shane @ProfanityNewz #memphisshooting Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. She was killed at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Memphis, where Ezekiel Kelly shot her in front of her daughter during one of the carjackings in the incident. Prayers to her family #MemphisStrong Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. She was killed at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Memphis, where Ezekiel Kelly shot her in front of her daughter during one of the carjackings in the incident. Prayers to her family #MemphisStrong #memphisshooting https://t.co/5yODwcRJYF

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her sister-in-law Lynda Parker Menard, Allison was the mother of three children, who had also lost their father two years ago. Her daughter was reportedly present in the car at the time of the shooting.

The statement read:

"Their lives are forever changed and we pray that there will be some light through all of this darkness. Alli overcame a lot but it only made her softer, want to give more, love more. Thank all of you so much for showing the children there is still good in the world - Lynda Parker Menard (aunt of Lilly, Ethan and Ariana)”

The victims who survived the shooting

Rodolfo Berger and Lakesha McGlathen were the other two victims injured during the shooting on Wednesday. McGlathen was shot in the leg on Norris Road at around 4.30 pm. She was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

In a statement issued by Wreg News, she stated that her father had pulled over to the side of the road to change the tire when Kelly approached their car on Wednesday.

“He was like ‘Excuse me, ma’am, can you tell me how to get to Whitehaven?’ and I was like ‘Whitehaven, well it’s just up the expressway.”

Kelly reportedly approached her in the guise of getting directions but moments later pulled a gun and shot her.

Bria Jones @BriaJonesTV



Lakesha McGlathen & her father had pulled over to fix a flat tire on Norris Road & I-240 when they say 19yo Ezekiel Kelly pulled up and opened fire.



Hear her story ONLY on 3 at 10 #ShootingSpreeSurvivor #Memphis “I know he was aiming for my head”Lakesha McGlathen & her father had pulled over to fix a flat tire on Norris Road & I-240 when they say 19yo Ezekiel Kelly pulled up and opened fire.Hear her story ONLY on 3 at 10 @3onyourside “I know he was aiming for my head” Lakesha McGlathen & her father had pulled over to fix a flat tire on Norris Road & I-240 when they say 19yo Ezekiel Kelly pulled up and opened fire. Hear her story ONLY on 3 at 10 @3onyourside #ShootingSpreeSurvivor #Memphis https://t.co/rWwrhdrHcR

Rodolfo Berger was shot about 6 pm at the AutoZone store in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue, following which he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His daughter, Jenny Berger, confirmed through a Facebook post that he was one of the victims shot on Wednesday.

“Today my dad was a victim of a senseless act of violence. Memphis shooting rampage. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He was in an autozone in Memphis, TN minding his own business and someone came in and shot him while they were going live on Facebook. I’m still thinking I’m going to wake up from this viral nightmare.”

The post also reassured that her father had survived the injuries and was on the mend.

“He’s out of surgery now and under extreme care. I was able to breathe and calm down. He’s needing another surgery and I can feel in my heart he is so STRONG and ready for a journey of healing ahead. I will be with him soon. Thank you all for your messages, prayers and healing vibrations. Much needed and appreciated.”

Kelly made his first court appearance on Friday, CNN reported.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora