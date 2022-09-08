Who is Ezekiel Kelly? Suspect arrested for livestreaming Memphis shooting spree on Facebook 

At around 9.30 pm on September 7, 2022, Memphis authorities arrested Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old accused of carrying out a violent rampage, which he livestreamed on Facebook.

In an official online statement, the Memphis Police Department first warned the public about Ezekiel Kelly at 7 pm, stating that the teen was armed and dangerous.

The New York Post reported that this announcement followed on the heels of two shootings in the city.

Trigger warning: The following video contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chelsye Sunshine @Sunny_KISSED This baby just turned 17 on 8/25! She won’t see her 18th because Ezekiel Kelly took her life tonight! Her father is on live pleading to the city of Memphis to stop the killings! RIP beauty! This baby just turned 17 on 8/25! She won’t see her 18th because Ezekiel Kelly took her life tonight! Her father is on live pleading to the city of Memphis to stop the killings! RIP beauty! https://t.co/hjpYjLQUGA

It is believed that Ezekiel Kelly shot a woman in a separate incident to steal her SUV, which was used in the alleged rampage. In the Facebook Live footage of the incident, he enters an Autozone and shoots an unidentified victim waiting in the aisle. He then re-enters his car and continues mocking Memphis authorities.

According to authorities, another shooting was reported at 4.35 pm at an East Parkway gas station, where a man was shot dead. A minute after this, News 3 reported that a woman was critically injured after being shot near Norris road.

These shootings were later linked to Ezekiel Kelly, who was ultimately implicated in four murders and three non-fatal shootings. The suspect is currently under police custody.

All there is to know about Ezekiel Kelly

As per the Daily Beast, Ezekiel Kelly is a 19-year-old Memphis teen who often uses the moniker "Zeek Huncho" on his social media profiles. His online profiles show that he originally grew up in Spring Valley, Tennessee.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Breaking: The gunman at the center of a city-wide manhunt in Memphis, Tenn. has been named as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Meanwhile, his Facebook account has been quickly taken down but I was able to save some of his photos. Breaking: The gunman at the center of a city-wide manhunt in Memphis, Tenn. has been named as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Meanwhile, his Facebook account has been quickly taken down but I was able to save some of his photos. https://t.co/xw52u3txxj

Marca reported that Kelly has a criminal history, having been charged in June 2020 with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Kelly's online profiles often depict him and his friends brandishing firearms and wads of money. As per Fox, in one of his Facebook livestream videos, Ezekiel Kelly bragged of a criminal past that included the shootings of five people.

As per Heavy, many of Kelly's online posts celebrate gunfights and the criminal lifestyle.

One post reads:

“FREE MY KILLER KARMA BEEN BAD SINCE YOU BEEN GONE Luh Ty.”

Another reads:

“longlive kinglonglive ricolonglive terio, 8-8-22 #SVMCEOZEEK #NHC."

In another post, made in August 2022, Kelly seemed to allude to a dysfunctional lifestyle in a post where he apologized to his mother.

He wrote:

“I’m sorry momma I know you hate how I live fuc it this just what it is I got you 4 life I know you pray every night I swear wont GO witout a fight I promise I want go out like his kinfolk #JustUs."

Joyce Peterson @MemphoNewsLady #NEW : the 19-year-old active shooter suspect Ezekiel Kelly has an active warrant due 1st Degree Murder. He’s being taken to a nearby fire station to be checked out. #NEW: the 19-year-old active shooter suspect Ezekiel Kelly has an active warrant due 1st Degree Murder. He’s being taken to a nearby fire station to be checked out. https://t.co/9DrL14peb6

According to the Washington Post, the charges against Kelly are unknown at the time, though he has already been charged with one of the murders. During the investigation, Memphis police determined that Kelly's alleged spree culminated in shootings across eight locations.

