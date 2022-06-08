Philadelphia mass shooting: Two men arrested in connection to South Street massacre

A night of partying on Philadelphia's South Street turned violent on Saturday, June 4, when gunmen opened fire into a crowd killing three people and injuring nearly a dozen. As per the reports of the authorities, two men are currently in custody for orchestrating Philadelphia's mass shooting. One of them is Quran Garner, 18, who committed two charges of felonious assault and two criminal offences of assault on police officers.

As per reports by law enforcement officials, the second person suspected of taking part in the altercation that led to Saturday's mass shooting on South Street was apprehended Monday night, June 6, at around 7:30 pm. Identified as Rashaan Vereen, 34, he is currently in custody as well.

Reportedly, Vereen stands accused of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple violence, potentially endangering another individual, conspiracy, breach of the armed weapons act, possession of a crime weapon, destruction of evidence, and obstruction of justice in Philadelphia's mass shooting.

The shooting, which happened at 11:30 pm, was preceded by a fight, according to officials.

The US Marshals Service, the ATF, the FBI, and the police department's own investigators were all commended in a statement by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who went on to say:

"That being said, there is still more work to do. The PPD will continue to work with all of our law enforcement and community partners to identify and apprehend each and every individual responsible for these heinous crimes."

14 people were struck by bullets in "dark day" for Philadelphia

The victims of the gunfire ranged in age from 17 to 69. Gregory Jackson (34), Alexis Quinn (27), and Kristopher Minners, a teacher who was celebrating his 22nd birthday with family and friends, were killed, according to police. Minners worked with youngsters in the second and sixth grades at Girard College.

The school released a statement about Minners saying:

"He was doing an amazing job for us and was named resident adviser of the month in March. Kris was a vital member of our community, and his loss will be felt deeply."

Police department told sources that one of the 11 people injured was in critical condition as of Sunday, June 5, evening. The police commissioner pointed out that it was indeed a "dark day", and said:

"While many of us were out enjoying the beautiful day in the city, a horrendous and unthinkable act happened in very popular local and tourist hangout."

In light of the ongoing shooting spree in the country, Outlaw said:

"People should not be afraid. What happened last night was an atrocity. But it's not something that we see all the time. And again, I don't want us to normalize this. This is not something that's normal in the city of Philadelphia, and I don't want anyone to begin to think that it is."

A curfew was imposed in parts of downtown Philadelphia from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday after the incident.

