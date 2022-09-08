How was Ezekiel Kelly caught? Past criminal record explored as suspect is arrested for livestreaming Memphis shooting rampage

On Wednesday, Memphis authorities arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who was apprehended by officers after an alleged shooting spree.

As per the TRT world, Ezekiel Kelly live streamed the shooting spree on Facebook. He gunned a man down in a store before bragging about his crimes on camera.

Memphis authorities stated that Kelly also stole at least two vehicles in the rampage, shooting one of the owners.

Lakiya Scott @ScottLakiya BREAKING 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly is in custody according to the Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office BREAKING 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly is in custody according to the Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office ‼️BREAKING 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly is in custody according to the Desoto Co Sheriff’s Office

Another woman was shot during the course of the rampage, but it is unclear whether the shooting is linked to the suspect.

At 9:30 pm, the pursuit of Kelly ended, after he crashed his stolen vehicle before surrendering to authorities. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

The pursuit of Ezekiel Kelly

On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department posted an online warning about Kelly. They informed the public to stay inside their homes since a gunman was engaging in a shooting spree. The warning also mentioned that the suspect was livestreaming his actions.

Scott McClellan @DSM4USA Memphis shooter Ezekiel Kelly has a prior arrest for attempted murder in 2020.

And he’s out in 2022, murdering people. The system is broken. Memphis shooter Ezekiel Kelly has a prior arrest for attempted murder in 2020. And he’s out in 2022, murdering people. The system is broken.

A Twitter post read:

"We are getting reports he is recording his actions on Facebook."

Memphis authorities tracked shootings across the city, though they were unable to confirm whether they had all been linked to Ezekiel Kelly.

A post by authorities read:

"It's unknown how many shootings this man is connected to at this time, but there have been at least three shootings reported today by Memphis Police."

Authorities tracked Kelly's movements, noting that he had reportedly stolen a silver SUV, allegedly shooting the owner. The public was warned at the time to stay inside.

Memphis Police posted:

"The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved."

The Independent reported that soon after, Kelly managed to leave the city limits and steal a second car in Southaven, Mississippi. He then drove back to Memphis and allegedly continued to taunt police.

Authorities engaged Kelly in an extended car chase which ended in a crash. Fox reported that an injured Kelly proceeded to surrender to officers before being transported to a fire station. He is currently under police custody.

A history of violence

According to the Commercial Appeal, Ezekiel Kelly was released from prison March 2022. The teen, who went by the online moniker Zeek Huncho, was sentenced to three years in prison for a June 2020 aggravated assault.

In an official statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had only served 11 months of the total sentence.

Christi @icyman102 UPDATE: Ezekiel Kelly is involved in a standoff. He is refusing to get out of the vehicle and police have him surrounded. Police say the SWAT Team has been called.



Memphis Police are telling everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road to stay inside. UPDATE: Ezekiel Kelly is involved in a standoff. He is refusing to get out of the vehicle and police have him surrounded. Police say the SWAT Team has been called.Memphis Police are telling everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road to stay inside.

Wreg reported that Kelly has faced 4 felony charges in the past. At the age of 17, he was charged with 2 attempted murders, one count of firearm possession and reckless endangerment.

On his social media, Kelly claimed that he had taken part in 5 shootings.

