Payton Gendron update: Buffalo supermarket shooter is indicted on domestic terrorism and hate charges 

On Wednesday, June 1, the grand jury indicted the white man, Payton Gendron, who is charged with killing ten black people in a racist onslaught at a Buffalo supermarket on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge that entails a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Based on multiple reports, the 18-year old gunman has been charged with counts of attempted murder of three people who were gunned down but survived the injuries. He is accused of committing a felony with an assault rifle.
Payton Gendron was due to be arraigned in the count on Thursday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The 25-count indictment includes 10 counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime, one offence of domestic terrorism, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
Officials said Gendron was previously accused of first-degree murder in connection with the May 14 shooting at Tops Friendly Market.
Gendron was reportedly accused of carrying out the shooting in a racist rage. He shot 13 people out of which he killed 10 people and wounded the rest of the survivors.
He has not pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors told a judge on May 20 that a grand jury had voted to prosecute Gendron, but they would not reveal the accusations since the case was still pending.
Payton Gendron's attorney, Brian Parker, said that he had not seen the indictment and could not comment, adding that the prosecution and defense attorneys have been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.
Payton Gendron allegedly targeted the victims because of their race
As per the official report, Payton S. Gendron from his home in Conklin, New York, near Binghamton, to Buffalo on May 14 to commit the mass execution.
Reportedly, he killed ten black individuals and injured three more near the supermarket, wielding a high-capacity AR-15-style rifle and cloaked in body armor. He allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10 and wounding three others. Two of the three survivors are white, while the third is black.
Gendron is believed to have livestreamed the shooting spree on Twitch. He also presumably published a dozen-page booklet describing his obsession with White supremacist ideology.
Citing an internet rant, Payton Gendron targeted his victims based on their race. It is widely believed that he chose Tops Market because of its large black clientele. This particular location is roughly three and a half hours from his residence.
According to statements from staff working at Tops Market, Payton Gendron visited the market in the past and humiliated them for working there.
According to the court docket,
"Gendron had been indicted with a single count of first-degree murder previously. In essence, the count served as a placeholder for the extra charges that officials pledged to file within hours after the shooting. The procedure of laying out all of the evidence required to secure the entire indictment was most likely the reason for the delay in charging Gendron with all of the charges."
The case is currently listed as number IND - 71645 - 22 in Erie County.