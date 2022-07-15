Christina Powell missing update: Search for Texas mom continues as video shows her leaving home before disappearance

On July 6, San Antonio mother, Christina Powell, was reported missing after leaving home without her phone. As per People News, the last sighting of Christina Powell was at 10:30 on July 5, when surveillance cameras captured her leaving her home.

Powell's mother, Claudia Mobley, told the Press that her daughter left the house in a hurry as she was supposedly late for work.

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23 UPDATE: #ChrissyPowell SAPD has received information that she might be in the #Kerrville area. If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Christina Powell, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660. UPDATE: #ChrissyPowell SAPD has received information that she might be in the #Kerrville area. If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Christina Powell, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660. https://t.co/hd0UY4qeZ8

Mobley said:

"She left out of here in a rush."

However, the investigation revealed that Christina Powell, a paralegal, had called in advance to inform her office that she would be late. However, she was never seen in her office that day.

The case is currently being handled by The San Antonio Police Department's missing persons unit. The investigation is ongoing.

The disappearance of Christina Powell: Family was unaware till a co-worker enquired

In interviews with outlets and investigators, Claudia Mobley recounted her final conversation with Christina Powell.

Mobley said:

“We didn’t really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, ‘Good morning.’ She told me she was late. Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’”

Mobley told authorities that she last saw her daughter departing from their home in a black 2020 Nissan Rogue. Additionally, Mobley noted that besides Powell being in a rush, nothing else seemed suspicious. She is convinced that Powell did not leave intentionally.

She said:

“I felt like she was going, I believed she was going to work - and I think she felt like she was going to work.”

Mobley described her daughter as a committed mother and claimed that she would never leave her children behind on purpose.

She said:

“I don’t believe she would ever want her children to go through what they’re going through right now."

Later in the day, when Powell did not show up for work, a colleague of hers showed up at home and had a conversation with the missing woman's son, asking about her whereabouts.

Mobley explained what happened:

"My grandson answered the door, and the lady said, 'Is your mom here? He said, 'No, she's at work' … He went and checked, and of course, she wasn't here."

Mobley continued:

“When I talked to the Missing Persons officer this morning, she said there were no updates — that they had some tips, people saying they thought they saw her at a gas station … that they had checked it out, and it wasn’t her. Wasn’t her car."

William M.Pfitzer @pfitzer_william @Jim_Edwards @businessinsider @thisisinsider This is Billy.Statistics are bad with missing persons cases too.Agencies just don't have funding to solve the cases stacking up across America.There are ways to prevent domestic abuse & neglect.See something share something.We must work together. @Jim_Edwards @businessinsider @thisisinsider This is Billy.Statistics are bad with missing persons cases too.Agencies just don't have funding to solve the cases stacking up across America.There are ways to prevent domestic abuse & neglect.See something share something.We must work together.

As of now, investigators have noted that Powell's financial records do not indicate any activity. They do not yet have any leads or suspicions concerning the woman's location.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far