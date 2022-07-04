Elle Ragin missing case: Search for 6-year-old Minnesota girl intensifies after mother found dead from suspected suicide

Police in Northfield, Minnesota, have started a county-wide search for a missing 6-year-old girl, Elle Ragin, after the alleged suicide of her mother Lisa Wade, 39.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office released a press statement. It said:

“Police have reason to believe that Wade may have been involved in the disappearance of her 6 year old daughter before taking her own life.”

As per the reports, an extended family member called the cops on Saturday at 11:49 am to a home in the 600 block of Maple Brook Court, where they found Wade dead.

It is not yet clear why police believe Wade was involved in Elle Ragin's disappearance or whether Wade had any history of mental illness.

When asked if there was any possibility of foul play, the Office said:

“We are unsure at this point.”

Police have also asked the local population to help in the search for Elle Ragin. The cops said:

“If anyone has seen Elle Ragin or her mom Lisa Wade in the past two weeks, we ask that they call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477 and share that information”

The two-week time frame is based on Wade's last confirmed appearance.

Minnesota BCA @MnDPS_BCA ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON: Northfield PD is requesting the public’s assistance locating Elle Ragin, 6, approx. 3’6”, 45 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother, Lisa Wade, 39, was located deceased of an apparent suicide July 2 in their Northfield apartment. ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON: Northfield PD is requesting the public’s assistance locating Elle Ragin, 6, approx. 3’6”, 45 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother, Lisa Wade, 39, was located deceased of an apparent suicide July 2 in their Northfield apartment. https://t.co/1kHVp6rbkq

In a press release on Sunday, police informed them that:

"Authorities are processing the family home and vehicle for clues of her disappearance and have conducted searches of the area with canine teams, drones, and the State Patrol Helicopter with negative results."

Search for Elle Ragin continues

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who are assisting with the investigation, Ragin is around 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

No Amber alert has been issued so far as there is no other suspect or vehicle in consideration, with Wade being the only person of interest.

People in the county are helping with the search for Elle, looking for her through the fields around town. Police have also utilized the help of police helicopters and flying drones. K9 teams are also being used in the search.

Investigators involved in the search are going door-to-door for the search, speaking to neighbors and extended family members, and looking through local CCTV footage and cameras installed by people in their homes, including Ring cameras, authorities said.

The disappearance so far has only been linked to Wade, and no other suspects have been identified. The father of Elle is not in the picture as of yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far