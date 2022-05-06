Arlana Miller suicide note: Tributes pour in as Southern University cheerleader dies after sharing heartbreaking farewell message

Trigger warning : This article contains a discussion of suicide and self-harm. Reader discretion is advised.

Arlana Miller, a freshman cheerleader at Southern University A&M College, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reportedly died by suicide after posting a farewell note on Instagram on May 4.

Miller’s family grew concerned over her social media post in which she implied that she wanted to take her own life. After the proper authorities were notified, Miller’s body was reportedly found in the Mississippi River.

A freshman at an HBCU college majoring in agriculture, Miller’s college community, friends and family have been mourning the loss of the promising cheerleader and remembering her for her hard work and warmth.

Miller’s death has brought new light to the mental health struggles college students face, given that May is 'Mental Health Awareness Month.'

Arlana Miller left a lengthy farewell message on Instagram

In her Instagram post and a picture of herself, Arlana Miller shared a long note detailing her struggles with life and why she felt like she couldn’t go on anymore. Miller also clarified in her message that nobody was to be blamed for her death.

“May this day bring me rest and peace. I have fought this urge since my early teenage years. I gave this life all the fight I had. To everyone who has entered my life I’m so grateful and I can only imagine how this may find you. I have been surrounded by people who may have honestly thought that I was okay, but I havnt been okay for a while.”

Miller explained that COVID-19 and an ACL injury became a great cause of suffering for her this year alone. She urged people to check on their “strong” friends and never give up. She also confessed that she was letting people down with what she was about to do, but she had already let people down throughout her life and had become “unbearable.”

𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚅𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚎 𝙱. @yesimshay__ Praying for Arlana Miller’s family and Southern University at this time. “Check on your strong friends.” This post broke my heart.Praying for Arlana Miller’s family and Southern University at this time. “Check on your strong friends.” This post broke my heart. 💔 Praying for Arlana Miller’s family and Southern University at this time. 💛 https://t.co/6T55Nu1g5j

Addressing her mom, Arlana Miller thanked her for everything and hoped she knew that Miller was now at peace. Miller ended the message by apologizing to everyone.

“IM SORRY IM SO SO SORRY. But thinking about how everyone else would feel about my death is not enough either. I’ve tried to please and make everyone else happy my entire life. I’ve been dead inside for too long. To everyone I love, just remember that this is not your fault and I pray you don’t find guilt in my situation. To my grandad… I wish you were here to tell me I’m being stupid, to tell me it’s not worth it, but you’ve left me & found your own peace. I’ve always been stubborn and prideful just like you. I always dreamed of becoming so many things that I am today, but they just aren’t enough. I’m not enough. I havnt felt enough for a while. But I say all this to say, I’m done fighting. My battle is over and I pray everyone finds peace in that.”

Tributes pour in

Southern University @SouthernU_BR Dear Jaguars,



Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller, a freshman who was majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus. Arlana was a native of Texas and one of our Southern University cheerleaders. Dear Jaguars, Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller, a freshman who was majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus. Arlana was a native of Texas and one of our Southern University cheerleaders. https://t.co/FJ7qMPTamn

The news of Arlana Miller’s death has dealt a blow to the Southern University community. Tributes from many authorities and near and dear ones have been pouring in. Southern University coach Floyd Sias mourned Miller’s loss in an official statement.

“Arlana made an impact on our team in a short time. She was extremely dedicated to her sport, a tremendously hard worker, and a warm and engaging young woman. She will be missed. Our thoughts are with her family; her teammates and friends."

The director of Athletics at Southern University also addressed the student community and reassured them that the University’s counseling center and other partners are available to help the students get through this tough time.

“We will have counseling available all day on the 3rd floor of the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse for student athletes and department staff."

Southern University Jaguars @SouthernUsports



We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader.



We ask for your prayers, love, and support.



Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends.



We love you Arlana #ForeverJag



Grief counseling is available. Jaguar Nation,We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader.We ask for your prayers, love, and support.Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends.We love you ArlanaGrief counseling is available. Jaguar Nation,We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a Freshman Southern University Cheerleader. We ask for your prayers, love, and support. Our deepest sympathy to The Miller family, SU Cheer, & friends.We love you Arlana 💛💙 #ForeverJagGrief counseling is available. https://t.co/aRN5ezz0ih

KING DIERRE 🧡🧡🧡 @kxngdierre I Think Arlana Miller’s Passing Serves As A Reminder That We All Cannot Just “Stay Strong” In The Wake Of Depression … Some Of Us Are In Fact Tired Of Being “Strong” … And I Believe She Truly Just Couldn’t Deal With This Life Shit Anymore … May God Rest Her Soul. 🧡🧡🧡 I Think Arlana Miller’s Passing Serves As A Reminder That We All Cannot Just “Stay Strong” In The Wake Of Depression … Some Of Us Are In Fact Tired Of Being “Strong” … And I Believe She Truly Just Couldn’t Deal With This Life Shit Anymore … May God Rest Her Soul. 🧡🧡🧡

MIMA @mimafrmtx arlana miller y’all straight from dallas. may her beautiful soul rest. arlana miller y’all straight from dallas. may her beautiful soul rest. https://t.co/zL5RaKYI4W

Coach Christi, DNP 👩🏾‍⚕️🥎 @SnapMyAd



I have been meeting with members of Congress in D.C this week to advocate for additional mental health resources on all campuses.



Student-Athletes: You’re not alone, help is coming. Deeply saddened by the passing of Southern University freshman Arlana Miller, Rest In LoveI have been meeting with members of Congress in D.C this week to advocate for additional mental health resources on all campuses.Student-Athletes: You’re not alone, help is coming. Deeply saddened by the passing of Southern University freshman Arlana Miller, Rest In Love 💔I have been meeting with members of Congress in D.C this week to advocate for additional mental health resources on all campuses.Student-Athletes: You’re not alone, help is coming. https://t.co/vuA2pLfKOS

While sending tributes to Arlana Miller's family, several netizens began a conversation about the need for a support system for those struggling with mental health.

Edited by Srijan Sen