Dylan Rounds update: Search for missing Utah teen continues as police seek public help

Dylan Rounds, a Utah teenager and recent high school graduate, went missing along the Utah-Nevada border around May 28, 2022.

According to news reports, 19-year-old Dylan Rounds moved to Utah from his hometown in Idaho to set up his own farm. His parents say that he disappeared after travelling to his remote farmland to plant crops.

It was also reported that the teenager was last seen on May 26 while at a bar in Montello, Nevada. His parents said that they spoke to him last on the morning of May 28.

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23 #FindDylanRounds #DylanRounds

THREAD

Look at his face! Dylan had a dream & it was to have his own farm. He already had his ranch and was working on it just as he dreamed of it as a child. Now that he was fulfilling one of his greatest wishes, he has disappeared. THREADLook at his face! Dylan had a dream & it was to have his own farm. He already had his ranch and was working on it just as he dreamed of it as a child. Now that he was fulfilling one of his greatest wishes, he has disappeared. #FindDylanRounds #DylanRounds ✨THREAD✨Look at his face! Dylan had a dream & it was to have his own farm. He already had his ranch and was working on it just as he dreamed of it as a child. Now that he was fulfilling one of his greatest wishes, he has disappeared. https://t.co/FF8JFHQ7Ji

Additionally, it was also reported that when police arrived at his place after learning of his disappearance, they found his boots. The missing person's mother, Candice Cooley, claimed that this was suspicious as Dylan Rounds only wore the same pair of boots.

She said:

“The boots were found within the first hour, behind a pile of dirt just casually tossed out. He was very particular about his boots. He wears a pair, and it’s always the same pair. When they wear out, he goes and buys exactly the same boots.”

Rounds' mother also added:

“Our hearts dropped. A kid doesn’t go walking in the desert without his boots.”

In an official statement, Elko County Lt. Doug Fisher told the press that authorities had tracked the last signs of activity on Dylan’s phone.

He said:

“There were cellphone pings on May 28 that indicated that Dylan was- at least Dylan’s phone- was located in the Lucin area of Utah.”

The Chief Deputy Cade Palmer, of the Box Edler County Sheriff’s department also made an official staement. In his statement, he requested Utah residents provide any available information about what happened to Dylan Rounds.

He said:

“If you have knowledge regarding the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Dylan Rounds, or his current location, call the Box Edler County Sheriff’s office.”

Family and investigators respond to the disappearance of Dylan Rounds

Dylan’s mother, Candace Cooley, said she was confused as to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her son’s disappearance. Due to the fact that she believed Dylan spent all his time dedicated to farming, she could not understand why anyone would want to harm him.

She said:

“Dylan had a farm, Dylan had a goal, and he had a drive in life so that he would absolutely not let anything, anything, take him away. This is a kid that the last 3 years has been out in the desolate desert tearing out new ground.”

🌻Lis Nevermind @NevermindLis ‍ #FindDylanRounds ‍ STILL MISSING! Texas EquuSearch is on board, more K9s coming! YouTubers/National Media Spreading the Word! Our turn now! Share this on every available Social Media! Please, ReTweet/Sharing! Please, let's ALL do what we can to find Dylan Rounds! 🕵️‍♂️ STILL MISSING! Texas EquuSearch is on board, more K9s coming! YouTubers/National Media Spreading the Word! Our turn now! Share this on every available Social Media! Please, ReTweet/Sharing! Please, let's ALL do what we can to find Dylan Rounds!🕵️‍♂️ 👨‍🌾#FindDylanRounds👨‍🌾 STILL MISSING! Texas EquuSearch is on board, more K9s coming! YouTubers/National Media Spreading the Word! Our turn now! Share this on every available Social Media! Please, ReTweet/Sharing! Please, let's ALL do what we can to find Dylan Rounds! ✌️🕵️‍♂️💻💚 https://t.co/iziT1XbCXs

According to news reports, when the investigation began Candice Cooley expressed that the police response was inadequate. However, she later said that the community and investigators were now taking great initiative in searching for the teen farmer.

She said:

"Today we have dogs and much more assistance from law enforcement.”

Authorities reported that after the missing person's report was filed, Utah locals formed volunteer search teams that have covered more than 3000 miles in 300 hours. They are all trying to find any trace of Dylan Rounds in the desert.

Rounds’ family is offering $20,000 for any information that may help them find him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far