Alexis Gabe update: Missing California woman's ex-boyfriend killed after being suspected of murder

Authorities announced that the ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley resident, was killed after attacking officers with a knife.

ABC News reported that authorities had charged 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Alexis Gabe, who disappeared on January 27, 2022. According to the Sacramento Bee, after the young woman was declared missing for several days, her car was discovered outside the house of Marshall Curtis Jones, with the key still in its ignition.

At a news conference, Oakley authorities stated to outlets that they believed Alexis Gabe was dead. The Oakley and Antioch police departments issued a warrant for Marshall Curtis Jones’ arrest in Kent, Washington, on June 1.

What happened to Alexis Gabe?

According to Fox10Pheonix, Alexis Gabe and Marshall Curtis Jones broke up in November 2021. However, before she went missing in January 2022, authorities reported that the young woman was last seen at Jones’ house in Antioch, near Benttree Way.

Alexis Gabe's parents stated that the day after she was reported missing, the victim's two nieces discovered her car in Oakley, close to the home of Marshall Curtis Jones. On Thursday, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard announced that the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

He said:

“Due to the information that has been yielded during our long and intensive investigation, I must announce at this point, that we believe Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide.”

Chief Beard said that while authorities had collected significant evidence against Marshall Curtis Jones, it took months to create a convincing case. At the press conference, Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton told outlets that investigators had compiled substantial evidence in filing criminal charges against Jones. This included surveillance DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance footage.

On Wednesday, police obtained a warrant and attempted to arrest Marshall Curtis Jones, who charged officers with a knife. He was subsequently shot dead. The Gabe family expressed their devastation upon hearing about the death of Jones.

Gwyn Gabe, the victim's father, said:

“What happened to Marshall was tragic and unexpected. My wife cried so hard last night upon hearing of his passing. He was our daughter's first love... he became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her. We didn't want him dead. We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins.”

He continued:

“We wanted to meet him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, ask him where is Alexis. I know police are saying that our daughter is gone, but our daughter will remain alive in our minds and in our hearts. We will continue to search for her until we find her.”

Fox announced that a $100,000 reward is available for anyone who can provide leads on the location of Gabe’s body.

Chief Beard said:

“We do understand the death of Marshall Jones is not what we would have hoped for. We do hope that somebody who has knowledge of Alexis’ whereabouts will now feel more empowered to come forward without having to feel a negative response from Marshall Jones."

Diana Becton also made a statement concerning the search for the body of Alexis Gabe. She said:

"It's been an emotionally wrenching time for the family, friends, and community. I, along with the police agencies who have worked tirelessly to bring justice to the Gabe family, wish to express our deepest condolences for the loss of their beloved daughter."

She continued:

"My office will continue to seek justice in finding Alexis so her family can have a sense of closure to this tragic loss of life."

While the death of Marshall Curtis Jones may have impeded the investigation, the search for Alexis Gabe continues.

