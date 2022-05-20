What happened to Jennifer Dulos and when was she last seen? CBS' 48 Hours to revisit Connecticut mom missing case

One of the more fascinating cases in recent times dealt with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five children, amidst a bitter divorce battle with her handsome and affluent husband, Fotis Dulos. CBS' 48 Hours is set to take a deep look at the case that was never officially solved, with one of the accused yet to receive any verdict.

Jennifer Dulos seemingly disappeared on May 24, 2019, after coming back from dropping off her kids. Fotis Dulos was instantly under suspicion, owing to their persistent problems in the marriage, as well as Dulos' ongoing affair with a Venezuelan woman named Michelle Troconis. According to reports, the police found enough circumstantial evidence, but not the body or the murder weapon.

Read on for more details about what happened to Jennifer Farber.

How did the events go down on the days of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance?

Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos married in 2004 and had five young children. Their relationship went through multiple rough patches, especially due to Fotis' abusive and manipulative behavior, as hinted by Jennifer in her blog on patch.com.

In 2017, Jennifer discovered that he was having an affair and decided to leave him by filing for emergency custody. According to reports, a very expensive custody battle followed, especially tough for Fotis after Jennifer's mother sued him for failing to pay back the 1.5 million dollars that they loaned him for his business.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on the morning of May 24, 2022, when her neighbor's security camera saw her car pulling over at 08.05 am. Lauren Almeida, the children's nanny, arrived at their house and found the Suburban missing while Jennifer's car was still there. She told the authorities that she found this odd.

Jennifer was also reportedly supposed to go to a doctor's appointment later that day, but she never turned up. Almeida and Jennifer Dulos' friends filed a missing persons report the very same day, and investigations began.

A case of assault?

When the police began their investigation, they found blood splatters in Jennifer's kitchen and garage, indicating that an assault had taken place. The same evening, Dulos and Troconis were seen on a security camera dumping dozens of garbage bags into 30 trash bins.

Looking through the garbage, police found zip ties, duct tape, and clothes stained with Jennifer Dulos' blood. Her car was found on the side of a road in New Canaan. Dulos and Troconis were first arrested in June 2019, and they pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Almost a year after Jennifer's disappearance, Dulos was arrested and charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. Trocnois was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The crime and the punishment

Though the police could not locate Jennifer's body or the murder weapon, the prosecution built a case with the circumstantial evidence available. According to sources, the prosecution believes that Dulos arrived on a bicycle at Jennifer's home and waited for her in the garage. He later bound her with zip ties and stabbed her. He later moved her body and the bicycle into her car, dumping it along the way.

On January 28, 2020, Dulos attempted to commit suicide by monoxide poisoning. He was taken to the hospital in a critical state, where he died a few days later. He allegedly left a suicide note that said:

"If you are reading this, I am no more. I refuse to spend even an hour in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it. Please let my children know that I love them, I would do anything to be with them, but unfortunately, we all have our limits."

Troconis' trial is still ongoing after several delays due to the pandemic. A film starring Annabeth Gish, titled Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, will also chronicle the events.

This week's CBS' 48 Hours will air this Saturday at 10.00 pm ET.

