Where is Louisiana man Vincent Simmons now? CBS 48 Hours to revisit attack allegations made by Sanders twins

After serving 44 years behind bars, Vincent is finally a free man, dissolved from all charges.

TW: This article contains instances of s*xual assault.

CBS' 48 Hours: All about Vincent Simmons and his present whereabouts

Killua🥷🏾TheBLACKAssassin @WoozieBaby01210 #GramFam #HBCU Vincent Simmons was sent to Angola State Penitentiary for over 40+ years for a crime he did not commit and NOT ONE HBCU has talked about it! Its black history month and we're in Louisiana, so learn some Louisiana culture and roots! Say his name til they him mane! #GramFam #HBCU Vincent Simmons was sent to Angola State Penitentiary for over 40+ years for a crime he did not commit and NOT ONE HBCU has talked about it! Its black history month and we're in Louisiana, so learn some Louisiana culture and roots! Say his name til they him mane! https://t.co/HwpX5XGBKw

Vincent Simmons is adjusting to life as a free man after 44 years behind bars. He went to prison when he was 25 years old and was released three days before his 70th birthday on February 14, 2022.

Karen and Sharon Sanders, who were both 14 years old at the time, told authorities that they were stopped at a local gas station in Marksville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1977, by a stranger. This stranger happened to be a black man they later recognized as Vincent Simmons. They claimed they were with their older cousin Keith Laborde at the time, and Laborde agreed to help the man in need when he requested a ride.

Karen and Sharon Sanders later informed authorities that the stranger directed them to a dark, deserted lane by the name Little California Road. Then the man dragged their cousin Keith Laborde into the trunk and allegedly raped the two of them there.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Vincent Simmons, a man in Louisiana spent 44 years in prison for rape, is released after a judge ruled he did not get a fair trial “No Evidence”. In 1977, it took minutes for a jury of 11 White men and 1 Black woman to convict Simmons. He waited 43 years for a fair trial. Vincent Simmons, a man in Louisiana spent 44 years in prison for rape, is released after a judge ruled he did not get a fair trial “No Evidence”. In 1977, it took minutes for a jury of 11 White men and 1 Black woman to convict Simmons. He waited 43 years for a fair trial. https://t.co/LQDdVOpRM7

Vincent Simmons, who was 25 years old back then, was arrested as he strolled down the street in Marksville, Louisiana, the day after Karen and Sharon Sanders reported being raped.

He claimed he was taken to the sheriff's office right away and put in a lineup. Both the twins and their cousin identified Simmons as the attacker from the lineup. Vincent Simmons maintained his innocence throughout the case, claiming that he was unaware of the twins at the time of the claimed meeting.

There was no tangible evidence linking Simmons to the crime. He went on trial on two charges of attempted aggravated rape less than 60 days after his arrest. The jury, consisting of seventeen white men, found Simmons guilty and he was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Vincent Simmons was sentenced to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola, following his conviction. He began working to reverse his conviction since the day he entered prison. He finally obtained a copy of the prosecution's case file in 1993, 16 years after his conviction, and discovered information that had not been seen or heard at trial.

HJ (Hank) Ellison @hjtherealj GSN-Vincent Simmons, a Louisiana man who fought for 44 years to overturn his conviction on attempted aggravated rape charges, has had the judgment vacated and the charges have been dismissed, according to his attorneys Justin Bonus and Malcolm Larvadain. “He’s a free man. GSN-Vincent Simmons, a Louisiana man who fought for 44 years to overturn his conviction on attempted aggravated rape charges, has had the judgment vacated and the charges have been dismissed, according to his attorneys Justin Bonus and Malcolm Larvadain. “He’s a free man. https://t.co/uVxiItokBK

Justin Bonus, a New York City attorney, became involved in Vincent Simmons' defense in 2020, 43 years after his imprisonment. Bonus claimed that he made it his goal to set Simmons free.

Bonus hired a private investigator to track down Dana Brouillette, Keith Laborde's cousin. She was later interviewed by Justin Bonus, where she led off with the shocking truth that the cousin had consensual sex with one of the twins while he locked up the other in the truck, and Simmons wasn't even present at the scene.

Attorney Justin Bonus became more confident than ever of Vincent Simmons' innocence after meeting Dana Brouillette. On February 14, 2022, a judge overturned Simmons' conviction based on information he had received 30 years ago and which had not been introduced at his trial.

Later that night, he was released from prison. Now that he is a free man, he is acclimating to new technology and embracing the simple pleasures of life.

