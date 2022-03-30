Caroline Gaddis missing: Search for League City woman intensifies as concerned parents speak out 

A woman named Caroline Gaddis is being searched for intensely by the police and her family members after the League City woman went missing a week ago.

39-year-old Gaddis is a counselor by profession and was last seen leaving her office on March 18 in Galveston. She has been missing since then, according to her parents.

As per Khou, Caroline Gaddis’ mother, Judy, said:

“If she were going away for a week, like, she’s been gone a week ... it’s just so ... it is not like her not to say something about it."

Gaddis' parents have been in a state of panic since they received a call from her workplace last week. Her father, Bob, said:

“I got a call from her office, from her work, and they said, ‘You know, she’s not here yet, your daughter is not here yet, do you know where she is?’ I have no idea.”

Caroline Gaddis' parents were confused about what happened to their daughter

Caroline Gaddis did not show up for work last Tuesday. A day earlier, she had texted one of her co-workers, stating that she was sick. This is the last known message she sent.

Bob Gaddis said:

“There’s just kind of a valley from the beginning and your mind is just spinning. What happened here?”

When Judy and Bob Gaddis got the call from their daughter's work, they called League City police, who conducted a welfare check at their daughter's apartment.

According to the police, they did not see anything that indicated foul play. However, her father believes there were a few things that were suspicious.

Bob said that the scene looked like she left some things behind to go somewhere, but did not take things that were necessary for it.

“She had a packed overnight bag with clothes in it, cosmetics, her hairdryer, her brush, things that as a woman you don’t typically leave behind, no matter how big of a rush you’re in.”

A car belonging to Caroline Gaddis is missing, and her phone is unreachable. As her parents try not to assume the worst, they hope that someone will tell them where their daughter is.

The license plate number of Gaddis's blue 2018 Nissan Rogue is MBZ 7403. Her family has reported her officially missing.

Texas Equusearch said it is assisting with the search. You can contact League City police at 281-332-2566 if you have any information.

