Where was Emma Caplan found? 23-year-old Pennsylvania-native tracked down after disappearance

Emma Caplan, who was last seen at Miami International Airport, has been missing since June 29, 6:30 PM. The woman, who hails from Pennsylvania, was last seen on the same day at Miami International Airport, after which she disappeared.

Just a few hours after reporting that Emma Caplan went missing, her sister posted on Emma's Facebook page and said that she was found safe and healthy. The 23-year-old was reportedly found on the property of Miami Beach Senior High School/Collins Park between Thursday night and Friday.

However, no information is available on her after that.

Emma Caplan goes missing after being seen at Miami International Airport

Emma Caplan’s sister earlier posted a missing notice informing about her sister's disappearance, which said:

“Hello, everyone. This is Maddie, Emma’s sister. Emma is a Missing Person; she was last seen on June 29 at 5:30 PM at the Miami Dade Airport. Call or text me at 610-574-9347 if you have any information. On Caplan’s Facebook page, there is a post that asks for sharing.”

The notice also mentions other details like her age, which is 23; her height, 5’3”, and her weight, which is 120lbs. The post itself mentions that she was last seen on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at about 6:30 PM at the Miami Airport, on Concourse E.

The notice also talked about her race, eye color, hair color, and physical characteristics. Giving the number of two detectives, Emma’s sister posted on Facebook, which had the same information as the missing poster as well as her details.

However, on July 7, Emma’s sister took to Facebook to post this message:

“UPDATE!! Emma Caplan has been found safe and healthy. Thank you to everyone who shared her post and got the word out.”

There are threads on a number of social media channels that discuss Emma's disappearance. It was on one of these threads that a user commented and informed the others that Emma had been found.

The user's comment read:

“UPDATE: EMMA CAPLAN SEEN ON THE PROPERTY OF MIAMI BEACH SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL/COLLINS PARK AREA LATE THURSDAY 6/30 EARLY FRIDAY 7/1 BETWEEN MIDNIGHT-2AM. CONFIRMED BY POLICE. This has been verified by her sister”

Users on Reddit question the disappearance of Emma.

As per Emma’s Facebook profile, she’s a native of Philadelphia and is from South San Francisco, California. The missing post, shared about 800 times on Facebook, caught the eye of multiple users.

However, the incident also got people wondering how someone could go missing from an airport that has a number of surveillance cameras.

Some users questioned if the 23-year-old had been traveling alone. Meanwhile, others were worried that her disappearance was a possible case of trafficking. One of these people said:

“If you go to any miami/ fll airport, youll see everywhere in posters and flyers to be safe since there is a high volume of trafficking there. hopefully she is safe.”

While Emma has reportedly been found, it isn't clear why she was traveling or how she went missing. Meanwhile, the police haven't posted about Caplan's disappearance on their social media accounts either.

Now that her family has reported that she was found and is safe, netizens are curious to know exactly what happened to Caplan and how she went missing.

